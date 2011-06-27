Estimated values
2017 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,336
|$8,047
|$9,894
|Clean
|$6,146
|$7,809
|$9,585
|Average
|$5,766
|$7,333
|$8,967
|Rough
|$5,385
|$6,857
|$8,348
Estimated values
2017 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,785
|$8,635
|$10,632
|Clean
|$6,581
|$8,380
|$10,300
|Average
|$6,174
|$7,869
|$9,636
|Rough
|$5,766
|$7,358
|$8,971
Estimated values
2017 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,523
|$8,173
|$9,957
|Clean
|$6,327
|$7,931
|$9,646
|Average
|$5,936
|$7,448
|$9,024
|Rough
|$5,544
|$6,965
|$8,401
Estimated values
2017 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,268
|$11,372
|$13,652
|Clean
|$8,990
|$11,036
|$13,226
|Average
|$8,433
|$10,363
|$12,372
|Rough
|$7,877
|$9,691
|$11,519
Estimated values
2017 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,745
|$9,694
|$11,802
|Clean
|$7,512
|$9,407
|$11,433
|Average
|$7,047
|$8,834
|$10,696
|Rough
|$6,582
|$8,261
|$9,958
Estimated values
2017 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,028
|$10,087
|$12,311
|Clean
|$7,787
|$9,788
|$11,927
|Average
|$7,305
|$9,192
|$11,157
|Rough
|$6,823
|$8,595
|$10,388