Estimated values
2010 Jeep Commander Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,485
|$7,047
|$8,053
|Clean
|$5,152
|$6,622
|$7,567
|Average
|$4,484
|$5,771
|$6,595
|Rough
|$3,817
|$4,920
|$5,623
2010 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,847
|$8,036
|$8,805
|Clean
|$6,431
|$7,551
|$8,273
|Average
|$5,597
|$6,581
|$7,210
|Rough
|$4,764
|$5,611
|$6,147
2010 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,927
|$11,645
|$13,394
|Clean
|$8,384
|$10,942
|$12,586
|Average
|$7,298
|$9,536
|$10,969
|Rough
|$6,211
|$8,130
|$9,352
2010 Jeep Commander Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,701
|$7,155
|$8,091
|Clean
|$5,354
|$6,723
|$7,602
|Average
|$4,661
|$5,859
|$6,625
|Rough
|$3,967
|$4,995
|$5,649