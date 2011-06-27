Estimated values
2009 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,708
|$8,310
|$9,324
|Clean
|$6,327
|$7,828
|$8,758
|Average
|$5,565
|$6,864
|$7,627
|Rough
|$4,803
|$5,899
|$6,496
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,397
|$8,028
|$9,057
|Clean
|$6,033
|$7,562
|$8,508
|Average
|$5,307
|$6,631
|$7,409
|Rough
|$4,580
|$5,700
|$6,310