Estimated values
2000 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,280
|$6,615
|$7,900
|Clean
|$3,810
|$5,903
|$7,048
|Average
|$2,869
|$4,479
|$5,345
|Rough
|$1,929
|$3,054
|$3,643
Estimated values
2000 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,570
|$7,333
|$8,851
|Clean
|$4,068
|$6,544
|$7,897
|Average
|$3,063
|$4,965
|$5,989
|Rough
|$2,059
|$3,386
|$4,081