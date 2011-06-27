Estimated values
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,227
|$12,547
|$14,525
|Clean
|$8,452
|$11,510
|$13,283
|Average
|$6,903
|$9,436
|$10,801
|Rough
|$5,353
|$7,363
|$8,319
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,206
|$14,281
|$16,691
|Clean
|$9,349
|$13,100
|$15,265
|Average
|$7,635
|$10,740
|$12,412
|Rough
|$5,921
|$8,380
|$9,559
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,605
|$11,300
|$12,923
|Clean
|$7,882
|$10,366
|$11,819
|Average
|$6,437
|$8,499
|$9,610
|Rough
|$4,992
|$6,631
|$7,401
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,974
|$14,342
|$16,371
|Clean
|$10,053
|$13,156
|$14,972
|Average
|$8,210
|$10,786
|$12,174
|Rough
|$6,366
|$8,416
|$9,376