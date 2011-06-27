Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,200
|$1,416
|Clean
|$715
|$1,073
|$1,266
|Average
|$545
|$819
|$967
|Rough
|$375
|$564
|$668
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$942
|$1,362
|$1,588
|Clean
|$842
|$1,218
|$1,420
|Average
|$642
|$929
|$1,085
|Rough
|$442
|$640
|$749
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Pickup S One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$834
|$1,222
|$1,429
|Clean
|$745
|$1,092
|$1,278
|Average
|$568
|$833
|$976
|Rough
|$391
|$574
|$674
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$889
|$1,294
|$1,512
|Clean
|$795
|$1,157
|$1,352
|Average
|$606
|$882
|$1,032
|Rough
|$417
|$608
|$713
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.1L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,017
|$1,460
|$1,698
|Clean
|$909
|$1,305
|$1,519
|Average
|$693
|$996
|$1,160
|Rough
|$477
|$686
|$801
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,212
|$1,418
|Clean
|$739
|$1,083
|$1,268
|Average
|$563
|$826
|$968
|Rough
|$388
|$569
|$669
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,053
|$1,507
|$1,751
|Clean
|$941
|$1,347
|$1,566
|Average
|$717
|$1,028
|$1,195
|Rough
|$493
|$708
|$825
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$747
|$1,129
|$1,334
|Clean
|$668
|$1,010
|$1,193
|Average
|$509
|$770
|$911
|Rough
|$350
|$531
|$629