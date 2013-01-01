Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

Bought my '99 Marquis with 65K on it. Now has 275K and never left me stranded. It did require a tranny rebuild at 130K ($1800) but it and the engine run perfectly with just regular maintenance and small expected repairs that are dead cheap compared to other cars. Still my daily driver at the 14 year old mark with 23 mpg in half city, half highway miles. I've gotten 29 mpg with cruise set

to 65. Don't let the laughably adolescent "official" review deter you from buying. If you want a comfortable, reliable, and economical car with plenty of room for people, groceries, or other stuff, don't miss your chance to get one. (BTW, with Nokian snow tires, these are the boss in winter).