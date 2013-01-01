Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 164,652 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,490
- 57,820 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 162,335 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,875
- 139,045 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,799
- 173,640 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,494
- 215,128 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 176,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,195
- 48,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,900
- 109,052 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,852
- 124,054 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 179,806 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,195
- 115,813 miles
$6,995
- 60,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,580
- 92,838 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- 70,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,320
- 71,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,950
- 209,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,000
- 119,268 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995$1,136 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
bigcarsrule,07/20/2013
Bought my '99 Marquis with 65K on it. Now has 275K and never left me stranded. It did require a tranny rebuild at 130K ($1800) but it and the engine run perfectly with just regular maintenance and small expected repairs that are dead cheap compared to other cars. Still my daily driver at the 14 year old mark with 23 mpg in half city, half highway miles. I've gotten 29 mpg with cruise set to 65. Don't let the laughably adolescent "official" review deter you from buying. If you want a comfortable, reliable, and economical car with plenty of room for people, groceries, or other stuff, don't miss your chance to get one. (BTW, with Nokian snow tires, these are the boss in winter).
