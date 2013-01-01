Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Marquis Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    164,652 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,490

    Details
  • 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    1999 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    57,820 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    162,335 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,875

    Details
  • 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    139,045 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Lease

    $2,799

    Details
  • 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    1999 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    173,640 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,494

    Details
  • 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    215,128 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    176,012 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,195

    Details
  • 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    48,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,900

    Details
  • 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    109,052 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,852

    Details
  • 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    124,054 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    179,806 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,195

    Details
  • 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    1998 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    115,813 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
    used

    2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS

    60,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,580

    Details
  • 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    92,838 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    1998 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    70,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,320

    Details
  • 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    71,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS
    used

    2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    209,886 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS in Silver
    used

    2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS

    119,268 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    $1,136 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Grand Marquis searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis
Overall Consumer Rating
4.454 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 54 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (37%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Best Car I've Ever Owned
bigcarsrule,07/20/2013
Bought my '99 Marquis with 65K on it. Now has 275K and never left me stranded. It did require a tranny rebuild at 130K ($1800) but it and the engine run perfectly with just regular maintenance and small expected repairs that are dead cheap compared to other cars. Still my daily driver at the 14 year old mark with 23 mpg in half city, half highway miles. I've gotten 29 mpg with cruise set to 65. Don't let the laughably adolescent "official" review deter you from buying. If you want a comfortable, reliable, and economical car with plenty of room for people, groceries, or other stuff, don't miss your chance to get one. (BTW, with Nokian snow tires, these are the boss in winter).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Grand Marquis
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercury Grand Marquis info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings