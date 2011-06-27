Used 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned bigcarsrule , 07/20/2013 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought my '99 Marquis with 65K on it. Now has 275K and never left me stranded. It did require a tranny rebuild at 130K ($1800) but it and the engine run perfectly with just regular maintenance and small expected repairs that are dead cheap compared to other cars. Still my daily driver at the 14 year old mark with 23 mpg in half city, half highway miles. I've gotten 29 mpg with cruise set to 65. Don't let the laughably adolescent "official" review deter you from buying. If you want a comfortable, reliable, and economical car with plenty of room for people, groceries, or other stuff, don't miss your chance to get one. (BTW, with Nokian snow tires, these are the boss in winter). Report Abuse

best car i ever owned mkrawczyk , 11/20/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful bought this car with 70,000 miles it now has 109,000 this is the best car i have ever owned have not had one problem with this car 18mpg city and 24 hwy it is like setting in a lazy boy driving this car.use no oil between changes i will buy another one when this stops running. Report Abuse

wow! my merc , 10/10/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful i have changed the intake fuel pump. but, yesterday i changed the front shocks and the alternator. it was the one the car came with 11 years ago. that's a long time. i recommend the monroe sencra-trac on the front and back. don't buy a alternator from autozone they don't know a damn thing. had to take the alternator back the new 1. had to replace it. but the car rides damn good, has 305 hp, and really good mpg. when it is time to get another car, no doubt MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS! Autozone awful! Report Abuse

Well loved and still classy K , 09/21/2018 LS 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I still love this car - been driving it 18 years. Although it's old it still performs well, gas mileage ranks up there with most new vehicles. Rides pretty smooth and I could fit another car in the trunk (hahaha). Full size normal use spare (where else can you get that?). It's super easy to clean, visibility is good and no wind noise. Performance Comfort Report Abuse