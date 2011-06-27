  1. Home
Used 1992 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews

Mercury Cougar 1992 25th Anniversary

MtnBkr, 06/19/2003
MtnBkr, 06/19/2003

After 220,000 miles the engine (302) still runs as smooth at new without any engine work. Fun vehicle to drive!

driveability

Donald Mc Gill Jr, 08/01/2016
LS 2dr Coupe
Donald Mc Gill Jr, 08/01/2016
LS 2dr Coupe

You can drive this car all day and not get tired. Sticks to the road. I have a sports car and this Cougar corners as good. 3.8 is not super powerful but is just fine and gets 22 MPG with 230,0000 miles on it. Got 24 MPG at 56000 miles. 2019 and still running strong. Had to replace the Trans and head gaskets quite some time ago. I'm going to drive it until the wheels fall off. Only negative thing is there are no cup holders 8/2020. Still on the road. Replaced shocks a month ago. Odometer quit. Not going to fix. Replaced passenger window gear. Still cruising.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The mighty mercury

Dave Hazell, 03/18/2018
LS 2dr Coupe
Dave Hazell, 03/18/2018
LS 2dr Coupe

Good reliable comfy car for the money

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
