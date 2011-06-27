Used 1992 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews

Donald Mc Gill Jr , 08/01/2016 LS 2dr Coupe

You can drive this car all day and not get tired. Sticks to the road. I have a sports car and this Cougar corners as good. 3.8 is not super powerful but is just fine and gets 22 MPG with 230,0000 miles on it. Got 24 MPG at 56000 miles. 2019 and still running strong. Had to replace the Trans and head gaskets quite some time ago. I'm going to drive it until the wheels fall off. Only negative thing is there are no cup holders 8/2020. Still on the road. Replaced shocks a month ago. Odometer quit. Not going to fix. Replaced passenger window gear. Still cruising.