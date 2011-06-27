Used 1992 Mercury Cougar for Sale

  • $2,588

    1993 Mercury Cougar XR7

    130,642 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sherm's Store - Ogden / Utah

    1993 Mercury Cougar XR7*This is an Older Luxury Sedan and* is in Excellent Overall Condition. It was Driven as a Reliable Commuter, and the previous Owner kept an Outstanding Maintenance Routine.This boasts a smooth ride and the ease of acceleration. Very comfortable seats, and Performs with Exceptional Fuel Economy. We must also Note that the courtesy lighting throughout the vehicle make the car very classy.Features Include:Champagne in Color, Leather Bucket Seats, Driver/Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Wood grain Interior Trim, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Temporary Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, and More!We are Proud to Provide Excellent Customer Service, Love Trade Ins and Happy Customers so let us earn your business today! As always, with every vehicle we sell you get a fresh service and a full tank of gas! Call Us, Stop By, or Visit Us Online!Sherm's Store The Car Store 3240 Washington Blvd.Ogden, Ut. 84401www.shermsstore.comsherms@shermsstore.com801-621-7177*Treat yourself- stop by Sherm's Store located at 3240 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401 to make this car yours today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Mercury Cougar XR7.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1MEPM6243PH627503
    Stock: 12819A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-07-2019

