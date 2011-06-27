Used 1992 Mercury Capri Consumer Reviews
Fun cheap car.
I bought the Capri in 10-99 with 104k miles on it. It now has over 156K miles. I have had so much fun with putting the top down and just driving. It has started to nickel and dime me. It needed a new clutch at 153k and a new catalytic converter. The rear wheel bearings went out at 149k and it wasn't done right so it needs to be replaced again. I enjoy the top down and for only $1500.00 it is a great car. The engine and transmission are from the Mazda 323 so it has been reliable.
Still A Fun Ride
3 years ago I bought a blue 1992 XR2, just like the picture. It was really about the mileage since our other cars were 2 Ford Expeditions which only got 9 mpg on a good day. Well what a surprise that little car turned out to be. Although it had 78,000 miles on the odometer, it still started and ran like a top. The 5 speed tranny is still tight and the acceleration after driving that land barge was nothing short of breathtaking. I swapped out the old 15" wheels for some new "A.R" 16" wheels and put on some 225X 60 series tires and what a difference. The thing just hugs the road in a bear grip and will not let go even though I really push it.I found a hard top and its all set.
Great Car!
We have owned this car for almost 11 years. The quality has been superb. No major repairs and minor maintenance. The only problem has been finding the small cosmetic parts. Engine parts have been no problem through the dealer. Definitely a keeper. Still looks and runs like new.
my little roadster
I bought my capri in Feb. of 99, this car was in such poor shape though it had only 64,000mi I took that car and fixed it up nice. The main complaint that I have for these cars is that the parts are hard to find and are expensive. Though in the four years that I have owned this vihicle it has open many doors into the auto tech industry, I use the car as a example of the work that I do and now the car has 115,500 miles on it and runs like new, but still needs some repairs such as tie rod ends and lower control arm bushings.
Approach with caution
Not all Capris are junk, but be careful. If this car were as mechanically reliable as it was good- looking, I'd probably still have it. My Capri burned out every exterior light bulb except one fog light. Both CV Boots failed within 4 months of each other. Nobody could figure out why the engine pinged under load, and I always used premium.
