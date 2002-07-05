  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Capri

1993 Mercury Capri 2 Dr STD Convertible
(3)

Used 1994 Mercury Capri

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag is added. A new suspension on the XR2 improves handling. Both trim levels get a freshened exterior. Slow sales make this the final year for this car.
Used 1994 Mercury Capri pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Capri.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 67%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 3 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, I love this car
redcap,

I purchased my Capri in 1996 and drove it for a few years as my only car. I had some foot issues and had to stop driving stick so the car sat - fell into disrepair but I would not part with it. I still kept the engine up and my service man thought I was nuts but he obliged. This year, I had surgery and I am now going to drive her again. I just had her restored to her former glory and she is like a brand new car. I look forward to driving her (nice days only - she's deserving of it) She is stored for winter and will only see sunshine going forward.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Fun little car
binhgirl,

This is a fun little car. Very economical and good for driving around town. The only problems with it where the pop up head lights. A surprising amount of room in side and in the trunk for its size. Also the nice feature of the back seat folding down and being able to extend long items into the trunk. Also, sometimes parts can be expensive as they where all made at the plant in Australia.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Love it too much.
drbob,

I bought my Capri in 1998. What a fun car to drive. I have had many convertibles and none seem to have that "Fun Factor". I have had minimal problems with my '94. Dependable Mazda engine keeps it running smooth. A real bargin at todays prices. With the limited production run of the Capri's (approx 55,000), and fuel costs going through the roof, this is one roadster that will be rising in price soon. Great car to fix up since it is so inexpensive. Get one and enjoy!

Features & Specs

XR2 Turbo 2dr Convertible features & specs
XR2 Turbo 2dr Convertible
N/A
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 5000 rpm
2dr Convertible features & specs
2dr Convertible
N/A
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ

Is the Mercury Capri a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Capri both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercury Capri fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Capri gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Capri has 8.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercury Capri. Learn more

Is the Mercury Capri reliable?

To determine whether the Mercury Capri is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Capri. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Capri's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1994 Mercury Capri a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Mercury Capri is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 Capri is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Mercury Capri?

The least-expensive 1994 Mercury Capri is the 1994 Mercury Capri 2dr Convertible. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Mercury Capri?

    If you're interested in the Mercury Capri, the next question is, which Capri model is right for you? Capri variants include XR2 Turbo 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Convertible. For a full list of Capri models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    What do people think of the 1994 Mercury Capri?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Mercury Capri and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Capri 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Capri.

    Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mercury Capri?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

