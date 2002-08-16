Used 1992 Mercury Capri for Sale Near Me

I bought the Capri in 10-99 with 104k miles on it. It now has over 156K miles. I have had so much fun with putting the top down and just driving. It has started to nickel and dime me. It needed a new clutch at 153k and a new catalytic converter. The rear wheel bearings went out at 149k and it wasn't done right so it needs to be replaced again. I enjoy the top down and for only $1500.00 it is a great car. The engine and transmission are from the Mazda 323 so it has been reliable.

Read more