Used 1992 Mercury Capri for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Capri Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1991 Mercury Capri
    used

    1991 Mercury Capri

    40,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Capri searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Capri
  4. Used 1992 Mercury Capri

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Capri

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Capri
Overall Consumer Rating
4.29 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (56%)
  • 3
    (11%)
Fun cheap car.
Red92capri,08/16/2002
I bought the Capri in 10-99 with 104k miles on it. It now has over 156K miles. I have had so much fun with putting the top down and just driving. It has started to nickel and dime me. It needed a new clutch at 153k and a new catalytic converter. The rear wheel bearings went out at 149k and it wasn't done right so it needs to be replaced again. I enjoy the top down and for only $1500.00 it is a great car. The engine and transmission are from the Mazda 323 so it has been reliable.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Capri
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to