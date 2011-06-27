3 years ago I bought a blue 1992 XR2, just like the picture. It was really about the mileage since our other cars were 2 Ford Expeditions which only got 9 mpg on a good day. Well what a surprise that little car turned out to be. Although it had 78,000 miles on the odometer, it still started and ran like a top. The 5 speed tranny is still tight and the acceleration after driving that land barge was nothing short of breathtaking. I swapped out the old 15" wheels for some new "A.R" 16" wheels and put on some 225X 60 series tires and what a difference. The thing just hugs the road in a bear grip and will not let go even though I really push it.I found a hard top and its all set.

