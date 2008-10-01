Used 1994 Mercury Capri for Sale Near Me

I purchased my Capri in 1996 and drove it for a few years as my only car. I had some foot issues and had to stop driving stick so the car sat - fell into disrepair but I would not part with it. I still kept the engine up and my service man thought I was nuts but he obliged. This year, I had surgery and I am now going to drive her again. I just had her restored to her former glory and she is like a brand new car. I look forward to driving her (nice days only - she's deserving of it) She is stored for winter and will only see sunshine going forward.

