Used 1994 Mercury Capri for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Capri Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1991 Mercury Capri
    used

    1991 Mercury Capri

    40,509 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Capri searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Capri
  4. Used 1994 Mercury Capri

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Capri

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Capri
Overall Consumer Rating
4.33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (67%)
I love this car
redcap,01/10/2008
I purchased my Capri in 1996 and drove it for a few years as my only car. I had some foot issues and had to stop driving stick so the car sat - fell into disrepair but I would not part with it. I still kept the engine up and my service man thought I was nuts but he obliged. This year, I had surgery and I am now going to drive her again. I just had her restored to her former glory and she is like a brand new car. I look forward to driving her (nice days only - she's deserving of it) She is stored for winter and will only see sunshine going forward.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Capri
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to