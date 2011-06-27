  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 SLK-Class
5.0
1 reviews
SLK 55 AMG brute power in a cute sports car

Granpa, 04/03/2017
SLK 55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
It is a joy to drive especially on a road with curves.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
