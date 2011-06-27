Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Car After All These Years , 06/22/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I owned my 2004 SLK 230 until this past November when I traded it in on a BMW Z4. Although I do love the BMW, I will always have a place in my heart for the Mercedes. I kept the SLK until it had over 147K and it was as solid and reliable on the day I traded it in as the day I purchased it. It was and probably remains a truly outstanding car and despite my joy in driving the BMW, the Mercedes will always be remembered as a wonderful car that gave me nothing but GREAT service. Report Abuse

James Bond Car John , 08/25/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This Mercedes Benz will be collectors Car soon, the first SLK. It has the feel of Mercedes Benz and the look of a James Bond Car. Great for weekend get a ways for two or Mercedes Benz Club events. These cars will start increasing in value soon and everyone will want one.

Solid & Stunning sburrell , 10/05/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The G35 has more bells and whistles but little character, the Z4 has the love it or leave it styling, the Lexus looks like a bathtub and doesn't drive like the SLK. We opted to spend the extra and go to the 6 over the SLK230. The added torque and quietness of the 6 and the interior upgrade on the 320 were factors in our decision. On the road the car is amazingly quiet and the top is impeccably fitted. Top down at 55 with the windows up is perfect even on a chilly October evening. The radio is good but not at the level of our ML. The looks, handling and the rock solid feeling of this car bring a grin to your face every time you get in.

Little SL dymensions , 04/24/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Having owned nothing but Mercedes sedans and the ML since 1976, it was time to try something a bit more sportier. Frankly, having driven the 2003 SL, I found it to be sluggish and quite heavy feeling. It looked great, but didn't perform as I expected. Wanting to stay within the same category of vehicle (convertible sport coupe), I tried the SLK. Didn't think I would like it at first, but was quite surprised at performance and handling characteristics. Acceleration, performance and past history of the vehicle compelled me to purchase it.