Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Car After All These Years
I owned my 2004 SLK 230 until this past November when I traded it in on a BMW Z4. Although I do love the BMW, I will always have a place in my heart for the Mercedes. I kept the SLK until it had over 147K and it was as solid and reliable on the day I traded it in as the day I purchased it. It was and probably remains a truly outstanding car and despite my joy in driving the BMW, the Mercedes will always be remembered as a wonderful car that gave me nothing but GREAT service.
James Bond Car
This Mercedes Benz will be collectors Car soon, the first SLK. It has the feel of Mercedes Benz and the look of a James Bond Car. Great for weekend get a ways for two or Mercedes Benz Club events. These cars will start increasing in value soon and everyone will want one.
Solid & Stunning
The G35 has more bells and whistles but little character, the Z4 has the love it or leave it styling, the Lexus looks like a bathtub and doesn't drive like the SLK. We opted to spend the extra and go to the 6 over the SLK230. The added torque and quietness of the 6 and the interior upgrade on the 320 were factors in our decision. On the road the car is amazingly quiet and the top is impeccably fitted. Top down at 55 with the windows up is perfect even on a chilly October evening. The radio is good but not at the level of our ML. The looks, handling and the rock solid feeling of this car bring a grin to your face every time you get in.
Little SL
Having owned nothing but Mercedes sedans and the ML since 1976, it was time to try something a bit more sportier. Frankly, having driven the 2003 SL, I found it to be sluggish and quite heavy feeling. It looked great, but didn't perform as I expected. Wanting to stay within the same category of vehicle (convertible sport coupe), I tried the SLK. Didn't think I would like it at first, but was quite surprised at performance and handling characteristics. Acceleration, performance and past history of the vehicle compelled me to purchase it.
GREAT CAR
I have now owned my car for over 31/2 years and it has 125k miles on it. I purchased the car in Nov. of 2006 and at the time it had 16K miles. I have now put over 109K miles on it and nothing has ever gpone wrong or prevented me from getting where I had to go. I have serviced it on a regular basis and it has performed very well. The reason I bought the 2004 SLK in 2006 was because my 2002 SLK was hit by another car and I wanted a new one but didn't like the body style of the 2005-2006 model. I remain very happy with my SLK and await the next body style when I will most likely get another SLK. Robert Portney, MD
