  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  4. Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  5. Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 SLK-Class
5(89%)4(7%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
47 reviews
Write a review
See all SLK-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,402 - $10,834
Used SLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car After All These Years

, 06/22/2012
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I owned my 2004 SLK 230 until this past November when I traded it in on a BMW Z4. Although I do love the BMW, I will always have a place in my heart for the Mercedes. I kept the SLK until it had over 147K and it was as solid and reliable on the day I traded it in as the day I purchased it. It was and probably remains a truly outstanding car and despite my joy in driving the BMW, the Mercedes will always be remembered as a wonderful car that gave me nothing but GREAT service.

Report Abuse

James Bond Car

John, 08/25/2009
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

This Mercedes Benz will be collectors Car soon, the first SLK. It has the feel of Mercedes Benz and the look of a James Bond Car. Great for weekend get a ways for two or Mercedes Benz Club events. These cars will start increasing in value soon and everyone will want one.

Report Abuse

Solid & Stunning

sburrell, 10/05/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The G35 has more bells and whistles but little character, the Z4 has the love it or leave it styling, the Lexus looks like a bathtub and doesn't drive like the SLK. We opted to spend the extra and go to the 6 over the SLK230. The added torque and quietness of the 6 and the interior upgrade on the 320 were factors in our decision. On the road the car is amazingly quiet and the top is impeccably fitted. Top down at 55 with the windows up is perfect even on a chilly October evening. The radio is good but not at the level of our ML. The looks, handling and the rock solid feeling of this car bring a grin to your face every time you get in.

Report Abuse

Little SL

dymensions, 04/24/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Having owned nothing but Mercedes sedans and the ML since 1976, it was time to try something a bit more sportier. Frankly, having driven the 2003 SL, I found it to be sluggish and quite heavy feeling. It looked great, but didn't perform as I expected. Wanting to stay within the same category of vehicle (convertible sport coupe), I tried the SLK. Didn't think I would like it at first, but was quite surprised at performance and handling characteristics. Acceleration, performance and past history of the vehicle compelled me to purchase it.

Report Abuse

GREAT CAR

bobportney, 01/25/2011
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have now owned my car for over 31/2 years and it has 125k miles on it. I purchased the car in Nov. of 2006 and at the time it had 16K miles. I have now put over 109K miles on it and nothing has ever gpone wrong or prevented me from getting where I had to go. I have serviced it on a regular basis and it has performed very well. The reason I bought the 2004 SLK in 2006 was because my 2002 SLK was hit by another car and I wanted a new one but didn't like the body style of the 2005-2006 model. I remain very happy with my SLK and await the next body style when I will most likely get another SLK. Robert Portney, MD

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SLK-Classes for sale

Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles