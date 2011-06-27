Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Back In The "High Life" Again! abacomike , 11/11/2017 S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful This is a truly refined automobile. I traded in my 2017 BMW 740i for the 2018 S450. There is very little comparison to the two cars. The Mercedes is quick, smooth riding and handling, stays in a straight line with little driver input which was not the case with the BMW 7 Series. The vehicle corners precisely and does not handle like a 4500+ pound luxury sedan - but more like a 3800 pound vehicle. This car is, without doubt, the most beautiful, fun-to-drive and most comfortable luxury sedan I have every driven - and I have owned more than 40 luxury sedans in my lifetime. The pricing on this car is about $10,000 less than the S560 - mostly due to the V6 bi-turbo as opposed to a V8 bi-turbo. I drove both models and found the S450 to be a bit more nimble. Be prepared to surround yourself in the epitome of luxury, performance, audio, as a well as a myriad of driver safety features like adaptive cruise, adaptive lane departure, adaptive blind spot monitoring (which cause the car to remain in the lane if a car is detected on either side of you. Self-steering is precise as is the adaptive cruise. I'll update my review as I build up the miles. In summary, this is a luxury sports sedan while the BMW 7 series tends to be a more sporty handling vehicle. The new 9 speed transmission and driver-selected ride and handling options (Comfort, Sport, Economy) make the world of difference in this new S Class entry. Audio System is not to be believed - like listening to a live performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

UPDATE ON MY S 450 SEDAN abacomike , 01/11/2018 S 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful My S450 now has 6350 miles on the odometer. It continues to be problem free - never have had to return it to dealership for any adjustments or problems. Fuel economy continues to excellent - 31.5 mpg highway - 21 mpg around town - 23.5 mpg average. The twin turbo V6 engine continues to awe me because I still can’t believe the power and acceleration in this car. It still rides and handles the same as the day I picked up the car new. I really can not recommend any changes to this vehicle - it is smooth riding, handles effortlessly, is comfortable to sit in any seat (front or back), the audio is crisp and clear like sitting in a music hall, 360 degree camera shows your car’s position relative to the surroundings, interior is exquisite and functional for driver and passengers, and the adaptive cruise control is a treasure when driving on the interstate for an extended period of time. I’ve tried the self-parking feature but prefer not using it since I never have to parallel park. Technology is impressive - but I caution those interested in this vehicle that the learning curve for the myriad of technologies and their use is long. I would estimate that it took me 3 months of driving it to master most of them. Every so often I come across something new that I did not know existed. I guess it kind of awes you as you learn more and more about this car’s capabilities. This one’s a KEEPER! I LOVE THIS CAR! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

AMAZING LUXURY SEDAN 2018 S560 William Beal , 01/13/2019 S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is by far the finest luxury car I have ever driven. Read all the owner reviews. When Mercedes redesigned the S560 in 2015 they had to get it right to reclaim their status at the top of luxury cars. They did get it right and even owners of a Bentley and Rolls have told me it is superior to their sedans. It is perfection on wheels and the awesome technology wraps you in safety as well as comfort. The refined Distronic Plus allows you to sit back and relax and let the car drive itself for you on the highway. It has been upgraded from my 2015 and is far more refined on the highway tracking your lane exactly. You will not be disappointed in the car. It is truly amazing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very happy Turob , 04/26/2019 S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have drive a lot of nice car NOTHING is even close the the feel of the S class Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse