Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 Consumer Reviews

After 22,000 miles, engine oil leak , software problem for a/c, stereo, and navigation system. The engine compartment is so tight,it generate so much heat which cause plastic,electric,and rubber parts to fall apart faster. This will also cause much,much,much more labor cost for consumers. The top plastic engine cover cracked when trying to remove it. The over head display for mph and direction was blur. The Cadillac is much better. To use air condition, it not simple. To turn off the fan, you have to set it at one . There is no zero like standard . The stereo sound system is horrible. Cadillac, Aston Martin, Landrover, Lexus, and Jaguar sound much better, it has a 2 second turbo lag when floor it. The expensive tires last about 11,000 miles with normal driving. That is so sad.

Jason Mayer , 06/27/2018 AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

15 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new and since the day I drove it off the lot it's knocked in the front left suspension and no one will attempt to repair it. They tell me they "can't just throw parts in the car" without replicating the sound. Well a technician heard the noises and said it's not the tires. Two dealerships recommended I change the tires to All-Season tires which I do not want on my high performance car. So they think I should be the one to "just throw parts on the car" to see if it fixed the problem? Are you kidding me?! Look, if they just made a reasonable attempt to resolve it, I'd be OK. But it's sad that I spent $170,000 on this thing with prepaid service and taxes, and they won't even attempt to solve it by changing out a shock absorber, bushing, or strut; even when the tech heard the noise and said "yep, it's not the tires". HATE IT! Probably going back to BMW. I have to be honest, if I wasn't having this issue for over a year now, the rating may be a 4 or maybe even a 5.