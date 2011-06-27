  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
First car I really fell in love with it

Eileen S, 07/17/2017
AMG S 63 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
I love that the car the sporty and luxurious at the same time. I've been very happy almost every second the entire time I've had the car. It handles like a dream. I like this over the M3, the Porsche 911, and Panamera. I would love that my next car have all the handling capabilities and speed that come in this luxurious sporty car.

