Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG® S 63 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

Eileen S , 07/17/2017 AMG S 63 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love that the car the sporty and luxurious at the same time. I've been very happy almost every second the entire time I've had the car. It handles like a dream. I like this over the M3, the Porsche 911, and Panamera. I would love that my next car have all the handling capabilities and speed that come in this luxurious sporty car.