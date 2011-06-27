  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 S-Class
Overview
See S-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.
Curb weight4760 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Polar White
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
See S-Class Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles