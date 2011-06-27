  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

4.3
3 reviews
One of the safest cars around

adeira, 01/27/2013
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Great car. This is one of the safest cars on the road and great gas mileage. This diesel engine keeps on going. 94 model had a recall on the motors by Mercedes and most have been replaced. Don't buy one that hasn't been. When your life/kids,grandkids are worth it or for commuting it can't be beat!! Excellent gas mileage 28-30mpg on the highway!!

Great while it lasted

Snowman1090, 08/31/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

One of the last big body diesels that Mercedes made. But they forgot to design the engine properly so a good amount of them failed pre-maturely. At around 59000 miles this engine needed to be completely rebuilt. Other than that, this car is a pleasure to drive especially for long haul trips.

They're good but watch out

Mark Jones, 02/27/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is for the S350 Turbodiesel version of the S Class. This is a very comfortable vehicle. The power seats are very easy to adjust anyway. Acceleration is pretty poor with the diesel model. Rear leg room in this short wheelbase version is okay but not good. Features abound this car feels modern even though it's nearly 9 years old. However many of these turbo diesel models are known to have their engines fail before 60000 miles which is what happened to mine. Great mpg though.

