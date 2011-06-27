Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

One of the safest cars around adeira , 01/27/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Great car. This is one of the safest cars on the road and great gas mileage. This diesel engine keeps on going. 94 model had a recall on the motors by Mercedes and most have been replaced. Don't buy one that hasn't been. When your life/kids,grandkids are worth it or for commuting it can't be beat!! Excellent gas mileage 28-30mpg on the highway!! Report Abuse

Great while it lasted Snowman1090 , 08/31/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful One of the last big body diesels that Mercedes made. But they forgot to design the engine properly so a good amount of them failed pre-maturely. At around 59000 miles this engine needed to be completely rebuilt. Other than that, this car is a pleasure to drive especially for long haul trips. Report Abuse