Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

It is a rocket Dmessersmith , 03/22/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Having owned a variety of BMW's, MB's, and Lexus's, I can say that the ML 55 is simply for those that want an SUV that is all beast when you hit the gas. It lacks some of the basic conveniences and creature comforts that are found in lesser vehicles, but when you hit the gas, take a hard corner, and need it to respond, it there for you. No sissies need apply.

My first and last MB atria , 04/26/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful 18m of problems.Many unscheduled visits due but not limited to: xenon lights (x2),cooling reservoir,brakes, brake lights,wipers,ashtray (x3),radio, trip computer. Nav. system/ heat/cool,flawed big time.MB too cheap to authorize a replecement with the DVD based system..If it ain't broke (to pieces) don't fix it! Who pays for my wasted pers/profes time? Did not get my money's worth.My wife's,same age,RX300 has not been back except for an oil change.I'll get rid of it soon and I'll never look back.

MAINTENANCE NIGHTMARE Orlo Dietrich , 07/11/2003 2 of 4 people found this review helpful First, mine ia a 2001 model. We have had electrical problems,cooling problems, power steering problems, air bag problems, and the car is now at the dealer to have the fuel pump replaced. All in only 18 months! We live in the mountains and the 4 wheel drive system is the worst I have ever used. The worst indictment of all is that MERCEDES does not seem to care.

Mighty Fine Vehicle Sacha Prins , 08/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2000 ML320 (old model) for a 2002 ML55 (new model) last may, and I must say that besides the obvious performance gain, the quality of the car (interior, rattling, overall quality) has also improved a lot. I'm basically a very happy camper, and besides a recall involving the powersteering everything has been fine. This car and the dealership I bought it at live up to my Mercedes-Benz quality expectations. I don't quite understand the static the other reviewers give the ML55. The only thing against the car would be the fuel milage.