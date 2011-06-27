Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
It is a rocket
Having owned a variety of BMW's, MB's, and Lexus's, I can say that the ML 55 is simply for those that want an SUV that is all beast when you hit the gas. It lacks some of the basic conveniences and creature comforts that are found in lesser vehicles, but when you hit the gas, take a hard corner, and need it to respond, it there for you. No sissies need apply.
My first and last MB
18m of problems.Many unscheduled visits due but not limited to: xenon lights (x2),cooling reservoir,brakes, brake lights,wipers,ashtray (x3),radio, trip computer. Nav. system/ heat/cool,flawed big time.MB too cheap to authorize a replecement with the DVD based system..If it ain't broke (to pieces) don't fix it! Who pays for my wasted pers/profes time? Did not get my money's worth.My wife's,same age,RX300 has not been back except for an oil change.I'll get rid of it soon and I'll never look back.
MAINTENANCE NIGHTMARE
First, mine ia a 2001 model. We have had electrical problems,cooling problems, power steering problems, air bag problems, and the car is now at the dealer to have the fuel pump replaced. All in only 18 months! We live in the mountains and the 4 wheel drive system is the worst I have ever used. The worst indictment of all is that MERCEDES does not seem to care.
Mighty Fine Vehicle
I traded in my 2000 ML320 (old model) for a 2002 ML55 (new model) last may, and I must say that besides the obvious performance gain, the quality of the car (interior, rattling, overall quality) has also improved a lot. I'm basically a very happy camper, and besides a recall involving the powersteering everything has been fine. This car and the dealership I bought it at live up to my Mercedes-Benz quality expectations. I don't quite understand the static the other reviewers give the ML55. The only thing against the car would be the fuel milage.
HORRIBLE CAR!
I have always liked BMW much much better than Mercedes. but 1 year i gave Benz a chance and i went and bought the ML55. I have only a couple things to say about that car. IT SUCKS. my wife has a BMW X5 4.6is and it is sooo much better than the ML. I will never buy another Benz as long as i live. You think Benz is better because they have been known longer but it is HORRIBLE! THANKS!
Sponsored cars related to the M-Class
Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner