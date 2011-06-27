Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLK-Class SUV
GLK 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,808*
Total Cash Price
$22,382
GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,984*
Total Cash Price
$22,830
GLK 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$80,567*
Total Cash Price
$30,663
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GLK-Class SUV GLK 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$4,784
|Maintenance
|$3,440
|$1,726
|$264
|$3,148
|$4,244
|$12,822
|Repairs
|$1,755
|$1,876
|$2,024
|$2,180
|$2,346
|$10,181
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,216
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,400
|Financing
|$1,204
|$968
|$716
|$449
|$162
|$3,499
|Depreciation
|$6,068
|$2,958
|$2,528
|$2,154
|$1,838
|$15,546
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,576
|$10,554
|$8,647
|$11,139
|$11,892
|$58,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GLK-Class SUV GLK 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,034
|$4,880
|Maintenance
|$3,509
|$1,761
|$269
|$3,211
|$4,329
|$13,078
|Repairs
|$1,790
|$1,914
|$2,064
|$2,224
|$2,393
|$10,385
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,240
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,428
|Financing
|$1,228
|$987
|$730
|$458
|$165
|$3,569
|Depreciation
|$6,189
|$3,017
|$2,579
|$2,197
|$1,875
|$15,857
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,908
|$10,765
|$8,820
|$11,362
|$12,130
|$59,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 GLK-Class SUV GLK 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$6,554
|Maintenance
|$4,713
|$2,365
|$362
|$4,313
|$5,814
|$17,566
|Repairs
|$2,404
|$2,570
|$2,773
|$2,987
|$3,214
|$13,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,666
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,918
|Financing
|$1,649
|$1,326
|$981
|$615
|$222
|$4,794
|Depreciation
|$8,313
|$4,052
|$3,463
|$2,951
|$2,518
|$21,298
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,709
|$14,459
|$11,846
|$15,260
|$16,292
|$80,567
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 GLK-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019