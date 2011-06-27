Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,974
|$21,750
|$24,589
|Clean
|$18,418
|$21,103
|$23,832
|Average
|$17,304
|$19,810
|$22,317
|Rough
|$16,191
|$18,517
|$20,803
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,887
|$22,727
|$25,633
|Clean
|$19,304
|$22,051
|$24,843
|Average
|$18,137
|$20,700
|$23,264
|Rough
|$16,970
|$19,349
|$21,686