Estimated values
1998 Nissan 200SX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,296
|$1,645
|Clean
|$576
|$1,148
|$1,458
|Average
|$424
|$852
|$1,083
|Rough
|$272
|$556
|$709
Estimated values
1998 Nissan 200SX SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$726
|$1,322
|$1,645
|Clean
|$641
|$1,171
|$1,458
|Average
|$472
|$869
|$1,083
|Rough
|$303
|$567
|$709
Estimated values
1998 Nissan 200SX SE-R 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$766
|$1,336
|$1,645
|Clean
|$677
|$1,183
|$1,458
|Average
|$498
|$878
|$1,083
|Rough
|$320
|$573
|$709