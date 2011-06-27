Estimated values
2020 MINI Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,276
|$24,152
|$26,456
|Clean
|$22,020
|$23,869
|$26,137
|Average
|$21,506
|$23,302
|$25,499
|Rough
|$20,992
|$22,735
|$24,860
Estimated values
2020 MINI Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,417
|$28,204
|$30,400
|Clean
|$26,112
|$27,873
|$30,033
|Average
|$25,503
|$27,211
|$29,300
|Rough
|$24,894
|$26,548
|$28,566
Estimated values
2020 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,228
|$35,196
|$36,391
|Clean
|$33,834
|$34,783
|$35,952
|Average
|$33,045
|$33,957
|$35,074
|Rough
|$32,255
|$33,131
|$34,196