2020 MINI Convertible Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 MINI Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,276$24,152$26,456
Clean$22,020$23,869$26,137
Average$21,506$23,302$25,499
Rough$20,992$22,735$24,860
Shop for a used MINI Convertible near you
2020 MINI Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,417$28,204$30,400
Clean$26,112$27,873$30,033
Average$25,503$27,211$29,300
Rough$24,894$26,548$28,566
Shop for a used MINI Convertible near you
2020 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,228$35,196$36,391
Clean$33,834$34,783$35,952
Average$33,045$33,957$35,074
Rough$32,255$33,131$34,196
Shop for a used MINI Convertible near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 MINI Convertible on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 MINI Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,112 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,873 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a MINI Convertible is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 MINI Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,112 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,873 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 MINI Convertible, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 MINI Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,112 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,873 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 MINI Convertible. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 MINI Convertible and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 MINI Convertible ranges from $24,894 to $30,400, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 MINI Convertible is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.