Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,207
|$18,290
|$20,095
|Clean
|$15,532
|$17,513
|$19,202
|Average
|$14,182
|$15,960
|$17,415
|Rough
|$12,832
|$14,407
|$15,628
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,191
|$34,383
|$37,181
|Clean
|$29,892
|$32,923
|$35,528
|Average
|$27,293
|$30,003
|$32,222
|Rough
|$24,695
|$27,083
|$28,916
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,760
|$25,416
|$27,729
|Clean
|$21,812
|$24,337
|$26,496
|Average
|$19,916
|$22,179
|$24,031
|Rough
|$18,020
|$20,020
|$21,565
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,698
|$18,727
|$20,491
|Clean
|$16,002
|$17,932
|$19,580
|Average
|$14,611
|$16,342
|$17,758
|Rough
|$13,220
|$14,751
|$15,936