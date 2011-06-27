Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Happy owner , 03/01/2020 E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

I bought this car used (off lease). Three years old with 9500 miles. I've driven almost 2000 miles now. It has the Premium 2 option package. The adaptive headlights are amazing...they dim/lower at just the moment I would do manually I have to admit that I thought the high beams didn't work when I first tried to use them. It takes a couple seconds for the system to assess it's surroundings before it will bring the high beams up. I flicked the lever, nothing happened. Flicked it back, then on...you get the picture. If I'd just left it alone for a few seconds it would have worked fine. And they work fine! The automatic wipers are perfect. I was sitting at a stop light during a very light drizzle thinking "I should run the wipers..." and the car ran the wipers. So much better than the ones on my wife's 2014 ML350. I drive the car pretty gently. I have a 20 mile commute; half stop and go half 50 MPH two lane road. I've averaged just over 28 MPG for the last two tanks. I did one short stint of 60 MPH and got 34 MPG. Amazing! Rest assured that when you want to fast, it will. The seat feels very hard at first (it's thin and ventilated which tends to make the cushion feel stiff). However, it has so many adjustments that seat becomes very comfortable. The heated "neck curtain" is wonderful. You don't need to put the top down to enjoy it. Put it on everything in the Mercedes line up. This is probably my wife's favorite feature. Downsides: Virtually impossible to find an e400 with option package 3 (adaptive cruise control). This car was $70,000+ new and you can't get adaptive cruise control? I suppose you could order it but I looked for months and could only find it on the e550s. Chrysler 300s costing half as much have it standard. For some reason Mercedes doesn't seem to like heated steering wheels. I could understand if they said "Who needs this in a convertible?" but this seems to be company wide aversion. Here's a clue: Your customers tend to be more on the mature side. Some of us have already started having arthritis symptoms in their hands. Heated steering wheels are really nice! My four year old Ram pickup has it! The ME app. I've had the car two months and Mercedes can't seem to get the thing to work. Among other things would be the ability to remote start the car with my phone. Why on earth do I need an app (that expires in a year and a half) for that? I've made nine calls to Mercedes and talked to three different departments. I've reloaded the app four times. Still doesn't work. Again...cars that cost half as much have this and we don't need an app (with future fees) to make it work. Summary: For the price of a new, fully loaded Camry (a soulless car) I got an e400 convertible with only 9500 miles on it. Let me assure you: this is no Camry. This car is awesome!