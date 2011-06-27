  1. Home
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(86%)4(0%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Just drove 2000 miles

Jeff, 09/14/2016
E400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

with this car, meaning it now has about 5,000 on the odometer. I got 30 MPG with a mean speed of 62 MPH, which I was surprised, and pleased with. I cruise around 75 so the in-between stuff brought down the speed. The phone blue tooth is very clear. The transmission quite smooth. It's a heck of a nice car for the money. I do admit to being concerned about maintenance costs. Time will tell. Overall very pleased with the vehicle thus far.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

It gets better every day

Happy owner, 03/01/2020
E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used (off lease). Three years old with 9500 miles. I've driven almost 2000 miles now. It has the Premium 2 option package. The adaptive headlights are amazing...they dim/lower at just the moment I would do manually I have to admit that I thought the high beams didn't work when I first tried to use them. It takes a couple seconds for the system to assess it's surroundings before it will bring the high beams up. I flicked the lever, nothing happened. Flicked it back, then on...you get the picture. If I'd just left it alone for a few seconds it would have worked fine. And they work fine! The automatic wipers are perfect. I was sitting at a stop light during a very light drizzle thinking "I should run the wipers..." and the car ran the wipers. So much better than the ones on my wife's 2014 ML350. I drive the car pretty gently. I have a 20 mile commute; half stop and go half 50 MPH two lane road. I've averaged just over 28 MPG for the last two tanks. I did one short stint of 60 MPH and got 34 MPG. Amazing! Rest assured that when you want to fast, it will. The seat feels very hard at first (it's thin and ventilated which tends to make the cushion feel stiff). However, it has so many adjustments that seat becomes very comfortable. The heated "neck curtain" is wonderful. You don't need to put the top down to enjoy it. Put it on everything in the Mercedes line up. This is probably my wife's favorite feature. Downsides: Virtually impossible to find an e400 with option package 3 (adaptive cruise control). This car was $70,000+ new and you can't get adaptive cruise control? I suppose you could order it but I looked for months and could only find it on the e550s. Chrysler 300s costing half as much have it standard. For some reason Mercedes doesn't seem to like heated steering wheels. I could understand if they said "Who needs this in a convertible?" but this seems to be company wide aversion. Here's a clue: Your customers tend to be more on the mature side. Some of us have already started having arthritis symptoms in their hands. Heated steering wheels are really nice! My four year old Ram pickup has it! The ME app. I've had the car two months and Mercedes can't seem to get the thing to work. Among other things would be the ability to remote start the car with my phone. Why on earth do I need an app (that expires in a year and a half) for that? I've made nine calls to Mercedes and talked to three different departments. I've reloaded the app four times. Still doesn't work. Again...cars that cost half as much have this and we don't need an app (with future fees) to make it work. Summary: For the price of a new, fully loaded Camry (a soulless car) I got an e400 convertible with only 9500 miles on it. Let me assure you: this is no Camry. This car is awesome!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Same ole Same ole

Robert Taylor, 04/16/2016
E400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
11 of 17 people found this review helpful

this is my 3rd 350 now 400 vehicle. Frankly, I don't see any difference in looks, ride, interior, performance or accessories....only difference is more $$$$

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Enjoying our E400 Cab around town or on road

Glenn H, 07/20/2017
E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

Face it, most people, if they can afford it, purchase based on exterior styling. We loved the look of the e400 Cabriolet. Having had an earlier Mercedes convertible sedan, we knew what we were getting into. In this kind of car, you trade off style and fun for a certain amount of constraint in the sizes of the passenger compartment and trunk. Still we can seat four fairly comfortably and the trunk can be packed full if the ragtop stays up. With top down, the system for sheltering passengers from wind is very effective, and the "scarf" neck warmers really work. This is our first turbo V-6 and both its performance and fuel economy have been pleasant surprises. So has the near-instant response of the paddle shifters for changing gears. The car handles quite well, with suspension just stiff enough to yield both cornering and comfort. Steering feel is also pretty good, but slightly over-boosted for my tastes. The car is built at the minimum legal ground clearance, so we have to watch it when parking near curbs (long, low nose) or going over speedbumps, drainage, etc. Our biggest complaint is the interface to the entertainment and (especially) the navigation systems. If your standard is iOS or Android, the touchscreen and voice recognition of the Mercedes will seem overly complex and clunky. Who wants to spend that much time learning the interface, which is far from intuitive? After almost three years, the car has been trouble- free, only requiring routine maintenance. Mercedes changed the e400 Cab body style a bit last year, but fortunately for us, this refresh did not did not significantly outdate the appearance of the 2016 model.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

E400

Gary, 08/17/2018
E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

So far the car has performed well

Safety
Report Abuse
12
