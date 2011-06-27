Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

E 320 from my experience Harrison Anderson , 04/06/2015 E320 4dr Sedan 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2002 E320 over 2 years ago. I have owned a lot of cars in my 60 years. This is my first Mercedes. Purchased with 161k miles. Now over 202k. This is the best car I have ever owned. I love driving it. I love the body style. the reliability. the comfort. Some repairs but nothing major. so impressed I found 2 more. a 2001 for my wife and by accident came across a 2000. My wife loves hers. the 2000 will be for my daughter when she gets her license. Report Abuse

Excellent Vehicle Ralph W. Cutter , 09/26/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Quality, all the way around. No complaints. However, I do have a problem with the CD changer in the trunk. The radio shows there is no CD in the changer when there is. Can't get it to work. Mercedes say's it will be hefty charge to fix! Other than that the car is unbeatable. I have only had oil changes and routine mait. done in 6 years. Mercedes knows how to build a quality automobile without question. This is my 4th Mercedes and without question not my last!

This is not your parents car Steven Kendrick , 09/07/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful When this car is in warranty, everybody smiles and loves you. When this car is out of warranty, you find out the previous smiles were the after the laughs. This car had issues under warranty and the dealer was happy to fix them and get you on your way. The NAv/Radio started to go but since it had not passed the point of no return, they would not replace it. I could tell other things started to go before the car got out of warranty and it was not until I crossed that warranty mileage marker all hell broke loose. At that point, Murphy's Law took affect. The good side: the car drove like a dream, in the daylight. Go rent the movie "It Takes Two" (1988) when the guy builds his dream car.

It's old but I love it! Craig M. Lee , 01/27/2016 E430 4dr Sedan 7 of 9 people found this review helpful At this age you can expect things to need repairing. I have an excellent Mercedes mechanic who keeps the Maintainance up. Not sure I could afford it if I had to go to the dealership. They charge more than double than my mechanic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value