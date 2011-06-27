  1. Home
Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300TD Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)485.3/675.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine typeDiesel
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3691 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Parchment
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Black
