Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

4.8
16 reviews
Could not be better

MadMac, 04/14/2005
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car a month ago in VA, and drove it 1000 miles home. It is a beautiful vehicle with outstanding economy (35 hwy), amazing for a 2 ton car. It is quiet, smooth, and nothing is loose. From the inside you cannot tell that is it a diesel. We need to educate Americans about diesels. They are very mainstream in the rest of the world. They are no longer slow, loud, and smokey. Stop being so concerned about horsepower when it is torque that matters. The car is very quick. It looks like new. It had 100,500 miles on it when purchased.

One of the finest on the road

Anand, 03/07/2002
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

As far as the car goes, even though its Turbodiesel,performance is excellent.The interior is the perfect size,leg,head,shoulder,andknee room is spectacular, and best in class Heated Seats and a Bose Stereo are a must!If God himself were incarnate,this would be his choice of car.Ride is silky smooth. Pepole look with eyes of jealousy when you drive past them with the car.It has gone to the dealership for oil changes, the battery was dead,so they replaced it free of charge.

Disappointing Quality

Charles Boelens, 10/06/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

My 5th MB diesel (170/190/220/300 (1975)), bought new and kept almost 10 yrs. The 99 the only disappointing one, a pleasure to drive, but very disappointing quality, rust (repainted a few times by MB, but it is back 2 years later)and many electric and various problems that just should never have happened, wheel bearings, generator, mirrors, CD changer, lampsockets, sliding roof, airconditiong etc. For the money we spend every year with MB Toronto on maintenance (incidentally, excellent service, pricey, but no hassles !) I could lease another car !

Not As Good As It Should Be

Nomorebenz4me, 07/27/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has been nothing but trouble since I purchased it brand new. Electrical problems followed by coolant and fuel line problems. It has been in the shop at least once every 2-3 months since purchase. Since warranty expired it costs $500 per visit minimum and sometimes up to $2000. The mileage has never been more that 29 mpg and it is a diesel! I will never buy another Mercedes because of this experience.

Bad E300D

TWH, 05/06/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car has had a new transmission and consumes enough oil that it has never made it to a recommended service without having to add or change oil. The radio, CD changer, dash glass, somputer and various other componets have been rplaced the car has been in the shop more that 30 days within it' first two years. While the car has never let us down it's one warning light after another and it never seems to stop.

