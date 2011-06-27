Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
John Smith, 02/13/2018
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Great Car, only negative is that the back seats are a little hard to get into for an adult. The back end taper of the cars design makes for low headroom in the back seat. No problem for me, because I'm drivin'.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Constantly in shop
Joan, 10/14/2019
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Will not purchase another Mercedes. This is always in shop, 1 sensor or another, compressor that lifts car quit, lucky under warranty. New tires bubbled with bleb. My mother and sister getting rid of theirs.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CLS-Class
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner