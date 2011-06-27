Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

John Smith , 02/13/2018 CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

Great Car, only negative is that the back seats are a little hard to get into for an adult. The back end taper of the cars design makes for low headroom in the back seat. No problem for me, because I'm drivin'.