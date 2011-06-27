  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 CLS-Class
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Great Car

John Smith, 02/13/2018
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
Great Car, only negative is that the back seats are a little hard to get into for an adult. The back end taper of the cars design makes for low headroom in the back seat. No problem for me, because I'm drivin'.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Constantly in shop

Joan, 10/14/2019
CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
Will not purchase another Mercedes. This is always in shop, 1 sensor or another, compressor that lifts car quit, lucky under warranty. New tires bubbled with bleb. My mother and sister getting rid of theirs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
