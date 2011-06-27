Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Lovin my MB 250 CLA
Nancy Fortner, 08/24/2017
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
I find the driver's seat somewhat hard...............suggestion, use leather as opposed to "Leatherette." Other than that, i'm very satisfied so far.........
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Attractive Car but with minor flaws
Derek Fan, 02/22/2017
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
Sporty car with good agile handling. The size of this car makes racing a natural. The stiff suspension is based on personal preference. Since it's a sports coupe category it shouldn't be a problem for most.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
If you don't know what to d with $20,000 buy a MB.
Kuang Tan, 05/14/2017
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
4 of 17 people found this review helpful
Sit in the car at least two hour and try every thing .
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
