Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(33%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
List Price Range
$22,950 - $46,990
Lovin my MB 250 CLA

Nancy Fortner, 08/24/2017
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I find the driver's seat somewhat hard...............suggestion, use leather as opposed to "Leatherette." Other than that, i'm very satisfied so far.........

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Attractive Car but with minor flaws

Derek Fan, 02/22/2017
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Sporty car with good agile handling. The size of this car makes racing a natural. The stiff suspension is based on personal preference. Since it's a sports coupe category it shouldn't be a problem for most.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
If you don't know what to d with $20,000 buy a MB.

Kuang Tan, 05/14/2017
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Sit in the car at least two hour and try every thing .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles