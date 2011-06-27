Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Lovin my MB 250 CLA Nancy Fortner , 08/24/2017 CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I find the driver's seat somewhat hard...............suggestion, use leather as opposed to "Leatherette." Other than that, i'm very satisfied so far......... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Attractive Car but with minor flaws Derek Fan , 02/22/2017 CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Sporty car with good agile handling. The size of this car makes racing a natural. The stiff suspension is based on personal preference. Since it's a sports coupe category it shouldn't be a problem for most. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value