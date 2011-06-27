Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Worst Mecedes - Kept for less than a year jinoc , 04/03/2015 CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful This is not going to try to explain that the least expensive Mercedes Benz is comparable to better cars I've owned. I think the reasons why you'd pick this car over it's competition (A3, 228i) are mostly a matter of personal taste and priorities. In this case, attractive lines and styling and a terrific stereo. Their Premium package adds a lot of the must-have features in my opinion, so that's probably something to consider. Driving the car is a disappointment- the transmission shifts are rough, seat comfort is poor, and it picks up a lot of road noise. This is a car for someone that does not enjoy driving as much as how they look driving. Back seats are useless, no coat hook, no headroom and no legroom. Fit and finish are not up to par - you know you are in a cheap car after diving it around for a while. The hope perhaps is that you would be so distracted with the odd and obnoxiously large info-screen that seems to be a design afterthought, and admittedly a great stereo. If I were 19, this is a good car. Can you get a loaded VW TDI or Mustang for the less money? Yes of course. Is a 228 or an A3 more fun to drive - yes. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Car is 2 and 1/2 years old cars0153 , 04/28/2015 CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Don't pay any attention to the negatives for this car. It's a typical Mercedes. Well thought out design and great to drive with great looks. I have never enjoyed a car so much. Great performance and handling. The big surprise has been the gas mileage, 36-38 MPH on a trip! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It just needs a more refined drive J , 08/29/2015 CLA250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I've had this car now for a few months. I haven't put that many miles on it so I don't know how it will hold up long term, but overall I've been happy. It's great for a young person looking for a small fun car. That said, it does have an extraordinarily rough drive. You feel every single bump in the road, road noise is relatively high and the dual clutch transmission is pretty mediocre (it downshifts randomly sometimes and the manual mode is way to slow to respond). If these three things were fixed, I'd give this car five stars. Oh and also, to everyone those headroom in the back is snug, how often are you driving around with more than two people taller than 5' 10'' for an extended period of time? Because tall people can sit in the front, short people can sit in the back, and it's usually fine. It's not that big a cost for a nice sloping roofline. PROS -phenomenal exterior style -great rear trunk space in its class, particularly with easy to fold second row seats -elegant interior styling -great handling -great fuel economy -fun car -nice sunroof CONS -unacceptably rough and loud ride for its class -mediocre dual clutch transmission that downshifts randomly and has aggravating lag when used manualy -infotainment screen looks like a cheap tacked-on afterthought -infotainment system and voice controls are poorly designed, navigation system subpar to google maps so you won't ever use it even though you wish you could -options overpriced Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

I love everything about driving this car!!! Angellette , 02/06/2016 CLA250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I got this car fully loaded as a birthday gift from my husband August 2015. I love driving it and it will go. Its excellent on gas we've made two trips to thr south part of Georgia so far. It took hardly no gas. It's hard for me to drive my CTS now. Not because of the comfort, because the CTS is definitely comfortable. But the CTS feel heavy after you drive the CLA all the time. I have no complaints. The only thing I would change is the material that the storage compartments are made from. But overall I love this car!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse