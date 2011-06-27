Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews
The Uber car!
Phenomenal vehicle! Total pleasure to drive even after nine years. I still get asked about it by strangers. Be aware that under warranty ( i got an extended warranty) repair and maintenance is OK. It is extremely expensive to repair outside the warranty.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
I love it
Looking for a beautiful, proportional, coupe that can comfortably accommodate 4 people narrowed the field considerably. Then I saw and became enthralled with this impressive auto. With the AMG appearance package, the upgrade to premium package 2 and adaptive cruise control, night vision, etc. I bought it. Impressive...far more that a four door sedan. Beautiful. Powerful, responsive (there aren't many roads that allow drivers to "push cars to the limit". Flawless and wonderful to come up to, open its large easy to enter doors and then have the interior be even better than the exterior. Expensive... yes. Worth it? Absolutely. This could be a lifetime auto. Truly wonderful. Truly...
way overpriced
Bought the car for my mom, who liked the styling. Paid $117K. Later bought a 2009 S550 4Matic for myself. $102K. The sedan is miles better than the CL550 in comfort, ride and value. The CL is essentially a short wheel based SClass with a differt body. It should NOT cost more than the sedan; and resale values show this. The CL has the worst resale of any Mercedes. Don't get me wrong; the CL is a great car. But it should be priced $40k less.
