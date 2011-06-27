Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

CL55 is Incredible! N$aneRacing , 09/09/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Excellent features, feel, handling, power and comfort. Nice body style in the Mercedes line up. I am very happy with this car overall and would rate it A+. Report Abuse

A Rocket with Class mcrosson , 04/24/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I recently bought an '06 CL55 AMG with low miles. It is the best looking big coupe MB has ever built, far better looking than the current body style, in my opinion. It is an absolute blast to drive... it has tremendous power and torque, faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap tall buildings in single bounds. It makes you feel like a superman driving it. The AMG seats are the best I've ever sat in, with more adjustments available than a chiropractor. The only downside to the vehicle is the gas mileage - 17 in the city, 19- 20 highway. When you pay $75 to fill a 21.5 gallon tank, it kind of hurts. Until you press the engine start button. That that big grin takes over.