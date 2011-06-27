Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
CL55 is Incredible!
Excellent features, feel, handling, power and comfort. Nice body style in the Mercedes line up. I am very happy with this car overall and would rate it A+.
A Rocket with Class
I recently bought an '06 CL55 AMG with low miles. It is the best looking big coupe MB has ever built, far better looking than the current body style, in my opinion. It is an absolute blast to drive... it has tremendous power and torque, faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap tall buildings in single bounds. It makes you feel like a superman driving it. The AMG seats are the best I've ever sat in, with more adjustments available than a chiropractor. The only downside to the vehicle is the gas mileage - 17 in the city, 19- 20 highway. When you pay $75 to fill a 21.5 gallon tank, it kind of hurts. Until you press the engine start button. That that big grin takes over.
CL 55 review by an owner
I fell in love with this car, the handling, and the wonderfully powerful and smooth engine. I continue to enjoy the well-crafted and reliable engine (each engine is hand crafted by one person, and signed by him/her) and the excellent ride. And the car looks sharp, inside and out. But I will bot purchase another Mercedes. The "cons" are just far too many for a car that is $140K+. I average 13mpg (city driving), premium gas only. I have had to buy new tires on three occasions now (with less than 15,000 miles) They are fat tires and pick up all nails and cannot be patched. And tires are $500+ each. And reliability of non-engine components (electrical system especially) is awful.
