Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Rock Solid Fun dave22244 , 07/12/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned a 1999 C43 for 10 years, have 94,000 miles on it. I had a 1992 Porsche-built MB 500 E before that. I have owned many very high performance cars (1973 Datsun 240Z re-manufactured into a Scarab, 1954 Austin Healy with a 350 Chevy etc. and this one is my favorite. It is a a comfortable, reliable, solid, fast, functional sleeper. It is known locally as my truck, since I use it mostly to haul building materials of all sort. I love this car. My wife has a 1997 E550 and it is good, but not C43 good. Report Abuse

C-leeper 1funv8 , 03/03/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I wanted a car that my wife could drive to work daily and that I could take out and still feel young after I get out of the company car (1997 Olds 88) What a gem! It's free. This is one of my top three most favorite cars I've owned out of 53 and still buying. Everey time I get in this car about 40 MPH I stomp on it and it sounds brings a smile to my face :-). I might just buy the wife something else to drive just so I can savor the fun. Report Abuse

Top of the line. True muscle eczachly , 10/11/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This was my dream car in 1999, very fast, sophisticated and stealthy! Fast forward to 2005 and its time to buy a new car. I was looking at the Volvo S60R, until a conversation with my wife arose. I told her I liked the Volvo R because it reminded me so much of the Benz C43 I drove back in 99'. She turned to me and said "if you keep comparing cars to the 99'Mercedes C43, why don't you get one?" I laughed and said they only made something like 550 of them in 99', I will never find one and if I do it will have high miles. The web search turned up 3 in the U.S. one was about 50 miles away. Oh, could this be real? 1999 C43 w/ 43,000 miles and perfect. It was the fastest purchase in history Report Abuse

The Q-Ship Jeremy , 02/27/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The C43 is a true sleeper. A lightweight body, anonymous and quiet design, with a stonking engine and massive (E55) brakes. The combo gives excellent performance and very acceptable fuel economy (24 mpg). It has brought me through filthy weather such that I have many times thanked the car as I have walked into the house from the garage (don't tell my friends about this...). It's the last of the hand-built AMGs, built like a tank and full of character: speaks softly and carries a big stick, for when you give it wellie and cross 4,000 rpm, it puts on a Nascar soundtrack. I never tire of its dual nature, and I plan to keep it forever. It is a wonderful machine. Report Abuse