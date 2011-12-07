Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.915 Reviews
Report abuse
dave22244,07/12/2011
I have owned a 1999 C43 for 10 years, have 94,000 miles on it. I had a 1992 Porsche-built MB 500 E before that. I have owned many very high performance cars (1973 Datsun 240Z re-manufactured into a Scarab, 1954 Austin Healy with a 350 Chevy etc. and this one is my favorite. It is a a comfortable, reliable, solid, fast, functional sleeper. It is known locally as my truck, since I use it mostly to haul building materials of all sort. I love this car. My wife has a 1997 E550 and it is good, but not C43 good.