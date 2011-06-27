2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 Consumer Reviews

Drisin , 08/03/2019 AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

I've had the C43 AMG Cabriolet for just over a month, coming off of an Audi S7 lease. Some things are great – the cabriolet with the airscarf and rear wind screen, and the headlights are awesome. Acceleration in Sport+ is great, the handling is tight. Some things are annoying, but I can live with them – no heated steering wheel (thought that would be standard on a luxury car nowadays), no trunk release button on the trunk itself (every time I want to open the trunk I have to either look for the key button or pull the lever inside the car), wobbly and noisy windshield wipers that looks very cheap, no separate locking “beep” rather than the car’s horn (my daughter’s Honda Fit does that, but not in a luxury car), gas mileage worse than the V-8 450hp S7 I had. Wish I could program the Comfort mode to make it a bit more sporty – it’s very unresponsive with acceleration. I’ve set the Individual mode, but since it’s not the default setting, I have to always switch it on. Again, these are annoying, but nothing major. Maybe things Mercedes should be working on. Some things if I had known, I wouldn’t have leased this car – most notably the standard leather and Alcantara seats are terribly uncomfortable and cause me back pain within 5 minutes of being in the car (I typically don't have any back pain). I’ve tried numerous adjustments including the lumbar supports and nothing works. This is really a problem for me. The ride with comfort mode is still extremely stiff, feeling every bump in the road and makes the back pain even worse. Also there are no parking sensors. I thought this was standard on all luxury cars now and didn’t even look to see if the car had it. There is a backup camera so you can watch yourself back into another car - it's very difficult to tell how much room is between the car and whatever is behind it. And with the cab top up and the rear headrests, you have very little visibility if you try to just do the old-fashioned head turn to look out the back. So all in all, I’m somewhat disappointed with the car, especially the seats. Of course, coming off of an Audi S7 doesn't make it any easier, but I guess I’ll have to find some seat cushions or something to help for the next 3 years and enjoy the cab on those nice sunny days.