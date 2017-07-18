2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43
What’s new
- More power for C 300 and C 43 trims
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- The C 350e hybrid is no longer available
- Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Many available cutting-edge features
- Exterior styling turns heads everywhere
- Multiple high-horsepower powertrains available
- Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Last redesigned four model years ago, Mercedes-Benz's C-Class could be considered the elder statesman in the small luxury sedan and coupe classes. Normally, that'd be no big deal. But rivals from Audi and BMW have benefitted from more recent updates and come with fresher styling and the latest cutting-edge features.
In the Mercedes' favor is an impeccable interior that has aged exceptionally well and is still packed with technology. Additionally, the 2019 C-Class gets a variety of updates, including restyled headlights and taillights, a power increase for some models, and updated tech such as standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a new steering wheel with infotainment controllers taken from Mercedes' newer vehicles.
As minor as these changes seem, they help to keep the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class current in a strong field of vehicles that includes the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Lexus IS. It's worth checking out, especially if you're looking for a sedan that skews toward a traditional interpretation of luxury.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan comes in five trim levels: C 300, C 300 4Matic (all-wheel-drive), AMG C 43, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S.
With the exception of the high-horsepower engines and sport-tuned components in the AMG models, most C-Classes get the same standard equipment and are available with a plethora of packaged and stand-alone options.
The C 300 (and C 300 4Matic) comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex), and 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks.
Standard tech includes the COMAND infotainment system (with a 7-inch central display screen and a console-mounted dial controller), Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual USB ports, and a sound system with HD radio.
The C 300 offers plenty of options, both in packages and as stand-alone items. The Premium package adds an electronic trunk closer, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and push-button start, and satellite radio.
Consider getting the Multimedia package, which offers an upgraded 10.25-inch screen with navigation, voice controls and touchpad infotainment controller. Another one is the Driver Assistance package with its forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, navigation-based speed limit assist, and a host of other systems to help prevent collisions.
The AMG Line package adds AMG style and performance features — upgraded brakes, sport suspension, a rear spoiler and unique bodywork — without needing to step up to the C 43. Other packages offer blacked-out exterior trim styling and different wheels.
Stand-alone options for the C 300 include a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, a digital customizable gauge cluster, wireless device charger, and a premium Burmester audio system.
For the most part, AMG C 43 models come standard with the Premium package features, along with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), all-wheel drive, a nine-speed automatic transmission, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers and 18-inch wheels. The 10.25-inch infotainment display, blind-spot monitoring and unique interior trim are also included.
The AMG C 63 and C 63 S offer similar equipment, with the notable difference of a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft with the C 63; 503 hp, 516 lb-ft with the C 63 S), a multi-clutch, high-performance nine-speed automatic transmission, and an electronic limited-slip rear differential. C 63 models are rear-wheel-drive only.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
The C-Class we tested, the C 300, places few demands on the driver. It makes sufficient power for a luxury sedan with a base engine and, when equipped with the optional AMG sport suspension, offers exceptional handling. You also get responsive steering and unflappable braking.
Acceleration feels strong, although, with an Edmunds-tested 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds, the C 300 trails both the Audi A4 (5.3 seconds) and the BMW 330i (5.6 seconds) by a tad. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly but can seem a little hesitant to downshift when you're driving in the default Comfort drive mode. You can liven it up with the Sport mode, but then the shifting can seem overcaffeinated.
Comfort7.0
It's unfortunate that the C 300 scores so poorly here. We like how the front seats are supremely comfortable and offer a broad range of adjustment for all body types. The climate control system is full-featured and effective too.
But our test car had the optional AMG sport suspension coupled with 19-inch wheels. So equipped, the C 300 suffers from an overly firm ride quality. There's a constant level of jarring vibration that will make you question whether the car is, in fact, a Mercedes-Benz. The engine, too, comes across as unrefined and sounds buzzy when you lay into the gas pedal.
Interior8.0
An elegant center stack with only the most necessary controls adds to the C 300's classy vibe. Unfortunately, the price for this minimalist design is that some functions lack physical buttons. The only way to access them is through menus in the infotainment display screen.
Getting in and out is easy thanks to wide door openings and a tall enough ride height that makes entry feel more like sliding in than dropping in. There's plenty of room up front, and the wide range of seating adjustments ensures drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable and commanding driving position. On the downside, there's less rear legroom and footroom than you'll find in some other rival luxury sedans.
Utility7.0
The C 300's trunk (12.6 cubic feet) is small for the class. A low bumper height and a fairly wide trunk opening make it easy to load luggage and gear. But the trunk is deeper than it is wide, and there's no compensating for the lack of overall space. There aren't a lot of places to store your small items in the cabin either.
Got kids? You won't have trouble finding the lower car-seat anchors and rear tether points. But because of the C-Class' limited rear legroom, installing a bulky rear-facing seat might be a tight squeeze depending on where you position the front seats.
Technology8.5
The C 300's infotainment system gets a boost for 2019. Our test car had the optional 10.25-inch display (a 7-inch display is standard) and we liked its crisp, clear graphics. There are multiple ways to control the infotainment system, including touchpad controllers on the steering wheel and a more traditional dial-and-button array. It's overkill, but all the controls work seamlessly, and many drivers will appreciate the choice.
The optional Burmester sound system is excellent, and the (also) optional digital gauge cluster is worth the expense. It puts the status and control of several functions (navigation, audio, phone) in your direct line of sight. Driver assist features work well and are well-calibrated, but they're a pricey option.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've had the C43 AMG Cabriolet for just over a month, coming off of an Audi S7 lease. Some things are great – the cabriolet with the airscarf and rear wind screen, and the headlights are awesome. Acceleration in Sport+ is great, the handling is tight. Some things are annoying, but I can live with them – no heated steering wheel (thought that would be standard on a luxury car nowadays), no trunk release button on the trunk itself (every time I want to open the trunk I have to either look for the key button or pull the lever inside the car), wobbly and noisy windshield wipers that looks very cheap, no separate locking “beep” rather than the car’s horn (my daughter’s Honda Fit does that, but not in a luxury car), gas mileage worse than the V-8 450hp S7 I had. Wish I could program the Comfort mode to make it a bit more sporty – it’s very unresponsive with acceleration. I’ve set the Individual mode, but since it’s not the default setting, I have to always switch it on. Again, these are annoying, but nothing major. Maybe things Mercedes should be working on. Some things if I had known, I wouldn’t have leased this car – most notably the standard leather and Alcantara seats are terribly uncomfortable and cause me back pain within 5 minutes of being in the car (I typically don't have any back pain). I’ve tried numerous adjustments including the lumbar supports and nothing works. This is really a problem for me. The ride with comfort mode is still extremely stiff, feeling every bump in the road and makes the back pain even worse. Also there are no parking sensors. I thought this was standard on all luxury cars now and didn’t even look to see if the car had it. There is a backup camera so you can watch yourself back into another car - it's very difficult to tell how much room is between the car and whatever is behind it. And with the cab top up and the rear headrests, you have very little visibility if you try to just do the old-fashioned head turn to look out the back. So all in all, I’m somewhat disappointed with the car, especially the seats. Of course, coming off of an Audi S7 doesn't make it any easier, but I guess I’ll have to find some seat cushions or something to help for the next 3 years and enjoy the cab on those nice sunny days.
The reason for us to get a car is as simple as a tool to transport you from A point to B point. At least that's what I thought. And the C43 is surely doing a pretty good job. I have been driving the car for half a year and I have to admit that my decision to choose the 43 instead of the 300 is probably the best choice I made in my life. The engine generating 385 hp is way more than enough for everyday you but holding a potential. I enjoy driving the car in back roads in Sport+ mode. There's barely any turbo lag and the steering feels better than the BMW 335i. Suspension is solid, a little bit stiff but you'll enjoy it. The building quality is slightly poor for the car. In the past 6 month, a front collision sensor and a power tailgate motor have been replaced. Strong wind got me a dent on the Speaker and also one speaker has been misplaced since I took delivery of the car. The interior just doesn't feel solid as it suppose to be. The material used in the standard spec can not be called as high quality. Gladly the optional leather upholstery and MB-Tex dash board was equipped on my car. So general feels nice. The tires were complained a lot. For a car with nearly 400 hp. A 225/245 width for the tires are a bit too narrow which caused the car to slide a lot on the dry roads. The so called AMG 4matic just can not let the driver feels as confident as the normal 4 matic in snowy or rainy conditions. Treat the car as the highest spec C Class, and you'll love it. If you want an actual AMG, get the CLA 45.
Features & Specs
|AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$55,250
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$57,450
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$63,650
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite C-Class safety features:
- Collision Prevention Assist
- Warns the driver audibly and will apply the brakes if it senses a forward collision.
- Surround-View System
- Gives a 360-degree view of the car for tight parking spaces to avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
- Active Blind-Spot Assist
- Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class back.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series
This C-Class generation is right in the middle of its life cycle, but the 3 Series has just undergone a full redesign. As a result, the new BMW benefits from all of the latest technological advances. The difference between the two is most evident in regard to infotainment since the C-Class lacks Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX system. In terms of driving, the BMW has a bias toward performance while the Mercedes represents more classic luxury.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Audi A4
Between the sporty BMW and the luxurious C-Class is the Audi A4 that splits the difference in many ways. The A4's understated styling and interior embody modern chic, and there's enough up-to-date tech to please early adopters. Performance is quite good, and stepping up to the S4 will have you competing with the AMG C 43.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 is the new kid in the class with enough performance to challenge any of its rivals and plenty of standard features, and it benefits from a very generous warranty. On the other hand, the back seats aren't as spacious as those in the competition and some interior elements are shared with parent company Hyundai. The Genesis G70 delivers a lot for the money, but there are still some parts that bring you back to reality.
