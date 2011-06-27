Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love my Benz "I used 2 ❤ my benz till engine blew
Quick, Sleek, Sporty, Fast and Fun Piston cracked, Broke down, smoke coming from everywhere 47,000 miles
A Real Treat!
C300 Coupe with Brilliant Blue on 19" wheels is a real treat! Wish they had a performance exhaust option for this 2.0 Liter turbo though (does for CLA). The interior is just perfect and despite having backseats do not fool yourself; only a child is getting back there. Burmester stereo is great and easily drowns out low road noise. The Dynamic Selection is really good, especially using Sport + on back rural roads where the car comes alive. Very stable over high speeds....decent shifts with paddle shifters too. At times I do wish I sprung for the V6 (C43) but this 4 banger is not bad at all and keeps fuel costs down. Right now fuel (93 OCT) runs about $41 a tank and I gas up weekly (work commute).
Beautiful interior
I own the 2017 coupe and the ride is harsher than the sedan but not that bad. I compared it to BMW 4 Series, Audi A4, Lexus ES and the Cadi ATS. I am picky about details and ended up with the C300 Coupe Edition 1 with the flat mango paint. The ride was quieter and the interior blew away the competition. If you are not conscious about taking extreme caution with you are and the paint, DO NOT buy the mango flat paint. It is durable but once you scratch or rub it too hard, it will shine some and then there is NO WAY to get it back to matte without basically painting the whole side of the car. The run flat tires are terrible. I do have some front end noise and not sure if it is from the tires or wheel bearings, only 25,000 miles. The interior is absolutely stunning and gas mileage is incredible. Some what of a fun car to drive and it gets quite a bit of attention. This is probably because of the matte finish. This is my first MB and a little concerned about future reliability but I'm really easy on my cars so hopefully it will be good to me. Still under warranty and the dealership is incredible.
