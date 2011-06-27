Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Hatchback Consumer Reviews
C230 Bag for not much Buck
Recently bought my C230 Kompressor w/ manual 6 speed tranny. So far so good. It's just over 100,000 miles, 1 owner and care for... it shows. Also purchased and very extensive 5yr/100k extended warranty too. I've owned 72 cars (all different makes/models) and have been a BMW fan for ever. This is my 3rd Benz and its a pleasure to drive. 30+ mpg on the freeway @ 85+mph, shifts smooth and has decent power to climb freeway hills with ease, even in 6th gear. Traded in my Jaguar S-type for this and I have no regrets. I will say the Jaguar was a better looking car, but that's it. I'll update more as I add more miles...
Geat Car For The Money
Been a very good car (close to 100K miles now). The only failures have been the hood struts, pano roof, and the multi function display. Both hood struts and MFD are easily fixed by anyone with the slightest mechanical skill. Pano roof is basically unfixable because of the significant cost (and lack of utility anyway). Handles very well had has adequate power. A bit slow off of the line though. Very practical as it is a hatchback and storage is generous. Rear seats fold down which gives even more cargo room. Simple to maintain yourself (both A & B service). Get one used with the leather interior and the Bose sound system (sound is excellent). Avoid the pano roof if possible. I give it an A-
Best value
I bought the car 3 days ago and I'm writing the review so it's about the shopping experience. I was looking for ~$30,000 car. I test-drived BMW 325i, Infiniti G35 sedan, Acura TL, Eclipse GTS, MB C230/240 sedan, and C320 sports coupe. The C320 sports coupe gives me best handling (only 325 is close) and very good speed (G35 is faster, but handle sucks). It's the most lux car in the group. I love the panarama sun roof and the sports wheel. So far, it's like a dream come true.
worth to keep
I purchased this car when it was new back in October 2002. I was a sport package with leather n panorama roof and Bose system. Such a fun car to drive. Over the years I'd put on 130k mileage on it so far. This was my third car I purchased new. my kind of driving style both my civic and accord never made it to 120k... This 230k had been some cam repair done within the first 50k warranty. and replaced the OC sensor and some hosts last year. other than that I have no issue with the engine, transmission and the radiator whatsoever. It'd been such a reliable car. I'm going to keep this car for another 130k hopefully. and just do my synthetic oil change every 5k miles and see how far it can go..
This car is a surprise...
I bought this car just over a month ago and have had nothing but a great driving experience ever since. The handling, horsepower and features are wonderful. The MBZ experience itself is great since you get the opportunity to get the same wonderful customer service that the more luxurious car owner's receive! it is also not something you see coming and going all the time, and the few I have seen here in the land of MBZ (Newport Beach) reveal a smirk from the other driver-- like, "wow, isn't this car great?" I recommend it highly!
