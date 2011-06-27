Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Hatchback Consumer Reviews

C230 Bag for not much Buck kompressorking , 09/20/2011 38 of 39 people found this review helpful Recently bought my C230 Kompressor w/ manual 6 speed tranny. So far so good. It's just over 100,000 miles, 1 owner and care for... it shows. Also purchased and very extensive 5yr/100k extended warranty too. I've owned 72 cars (all different makes/models) and have been a BMW fan for ever. This is my 3rd Benz and its a pleasure to drive. 30+ mpg on the freeway @ 85+mph, shifts smooth and has decent power to climb freeway hills with ease, even in 6th gear. Traded in my Jaguar S-type for this and I have no regrets. I will say the Jaguar was a better looking car, but that's it. I'll update more as I add more miles... Report Abuse

Geat Car For The Money Mouse , 07/25/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Been a very good car (close to 100K miles now). The only failures have been the hood struts, pano roof, and the multi function display. Both hood struts and MFD are easily fixed by anyone with the slightest mechanical skill. Pano roof is basically unfixable because of the significant cost (and lack of utility anyway). Handles very well had has adequate power. A bit slow off of the line though. Very practical as it is a hatchback and storage is generous. Rear seats fold down which gives even more cargo room. Simple to maintain yourself (both A & B service). Get one used with the leather interior and the Bose sound system (sound is excellent). Avoid the pano roof if possible. I give it an A- Report Abuse

Best value Benson , 07/28/2003 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought the car 3 days ago and I'm writing the review so it's about the shopping experience. I was looking for ~$30,000 car. I test-drived BMW 325i, Infiniti G35 sedan, Acura TL, Eclipse GTS, MB C230/240 sedan, and C320 sports coupe. The C320 sports coupe gives me best handling (only 325 is close) and very good speed (G35 is faster, but handle sucks). It's the most lux car in the group. I love the panarama sun roof and the sports wheel. So far, it's like a dream come true. Report Abuse

worth to keep laautoowner , 07/03/2011 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I purchased this car when it was new back in October 2002. I was a sport package with leather n panorama roof and Bose system. Such a fun car to drive. Over the years I'd put on 130k mileage on it so far. This was my third car I purchased new. my kind of driving style both my civic and accord never made it to 120k... This 230k had been some cam repair done within the first 50k warranty. and replaced the OC sensor and some hosts last year. other than that I have no issue with the engine, transmission and the radiator whatsoever. It'd been such a reliable car. I'm going to keep this car for another 130k hopefully. and just do my synthetic oil change every 5k miles and see how far it can go.. Report Abuse