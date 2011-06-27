  1. Home
Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

123 reviews
Where's your C240 Manufactured??

Wheres your C240 fm?, 02/28/2004
52 of 52 people found this review helpful

I see a distinct divide in the reviews for the C240 - and I can tell you why. The 2002 C240s were made in both Germany and in Brazil. I was alarmed one day when a friend showed me the plate in the car stating it was manufactued in Brazil. He was having a lot of problems with the vehicle. I couldn't understand why, because I have the same car and he bought his on my recommendation. I checked my car and it indeed was manufactured in Germany. If you are considering this car, make sure you buy one made in Germany, not Brazil!!

REPEATED COSTLY REPAIRS - NIGHTMARE

WARRENFDS, 04/26/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

expensive repairs. seat electronics cost $4000. remote key did not work, omni bar changed $1000. Spark plug wires defective recommeded fix $1500. Defective Lower front control arms fix $750. These are not routine maintenance issues but defective manufacturing which I do not expect on a $40,000 german car. Pls do not buy Mercedese if they are not able to guarantee defective products in their vehicles.

She's been great for us!

cch204, 02/16/2015
C320 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Purchased car with 25,000. It's been a great car! Only true "Failings" have been the door arm rests, ($50 each) power seat brains (Both have electrical shorts, $500 each) and the rear sun shade. ($1,000 fix) Car get's between 25 & 30 mpg on the freeway. Just keep at a good speed. Car took us to Mexico (5 years) for a job and did great! Very safe and satisfying. HAS NEVER left us stranded. EVER. Normal servicing, about every six months for oil changes and add a quart of oil about every three months or so. She needed struts at 115k and changed the plugs and wires at 125k. She still purrs like a kitten!

Really good car

ildd, 05/06/2012
25 of 27 people found this review helpful

Well, 1st let me say that I am 17 and this was my 1st car. We've had it since 2004, it has 56k miles on it, and we have never had a SINGLE problem(knocks on the beautiful wood inside the car). I like alot of the things about the car, but if your 6'1 it can be a little challenging getting in and out comfortably. It rides nice, it looks great with a couple minor upgrades(tinted windows, non-stock M-B rims) and it handles very well. The only thing I don't like about it is, of course, the engine and how it works. I've driven 6 other cars and this is the slowest in 1st/2nd gear, but it flies once you hit 3rd. It also doesn't help taking premium gas, while getting 16 MPG. Gotta love it. It's a MB.

I LOVE this car!

conniej1954, 06/15/2012
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2002 Mercedes c320 4 door sedan in December 2011 with only 68,000 miles on it. I also bought a warrranty. I have had it in the shop a few times but only to get the scheduled maintanance done that the previous owner did not do. A lot of the things were actually covered under my warranty. I love the Tulsa, Okla Mercedes dealership, Jackie Cooper Imports. They are top of the line for the way they treat customers and do the car repairs, etc. I love my car! I am 57 years old and have never had a car that I have enjoyed more in my life.

