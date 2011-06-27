Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Where's your C240 Manufactured?? Wheres your C240 fm? , 02/28/2004 52 of 52 people found this review helpful I see a distinct divide in the reviews for the C240 - and I can tell you why. The 2002 C240s were made in both Germany and in Brazil. I was alarmed one day when a friend showed me the plate in the car stating it was manufactued in Brazil. He was having a lot of problems with the vehicle. I couldn't understand why, because I have the same car and he bought his on my recommendation. I checked my car and it indeed was manufactured in Germany. If you are considering this car, make sure you buy one made in Germany, not Brazil!! Report Abuse

REPEATED COSTLY REPAIRS - NIGHTMARE WARRENFDS , 04/26/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful expensive repairs. seat electronics cost $4000. remote key did not work, omni bar changed $1000. Spark plug wires defective recommeded fix $1500. Defective Lower front control arms fix $750. These are not routine maintenance issues but defective manufacturing which I do not expect on a $40,000 german car. Pls do not buy Mercedese if they are not able to guarantee defective products in their vehicles.

She's been great for us! cch204 , 02/16/2015 C320 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Purchased car with 25,000. It's been a great car! Only true "Failings" have been the door arm rests, ($50 each) power seat brains (Both have electrical shorts, $500 each) and the rear sun shade. ($1,000 fix) Car get's between 25 & 30 mpg on the freeway. Just keep at a good speed. Car took us to Mexico (5 years) for a job and did great! Very safe and satisfying. HAS NEVER left us stranded. EVER. Normal servicing, about every six months for oil changes and add a quart of oil about every three months or so. She needed struts at 115k and changed the plugs and wires at 125k. She still purrs like a kitten!

Really good car ildd , 05/06/2012 25 of 27 people found this review helpful Well, 1st let me say that I am 17 and this was my 1st car. We've had it since 2004, it has 56k miles on it, and we have never had a SINGLE problem(knocks on the beautiful wood inside the car). I like alot of the things about the car, but if your 6'1 it can be a little challenging getting in and out comfortably. It rides nice, it looks great with a couple minor upgrades(tinted windows, non-stock M-B rims) and it handles very well. The only thing I don't like about it is, of course, the engine and how it works. I've driven 6 other cars and this is the slowest in 1st/2nd gear, but it flies once you hit 3rd. It also doesn't help taking premium gas, while getting 16 MPG. Gotta love it. It's a MB.