Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Problems, problems, followed by 10 grand
This car is an absolute mess. 3 Months and thousands of dollars later I couldn't have bought a bigger lemon. Its falling apart. Supercharger out. ECU out. Having a legal battle with Mercedes over warranty work that should be done, but its not. I'm not so much mad at the car. The Mercedes corporation is awful. What a bunch of no good tightwads. Its has been nothing but an absolute nightmare dealing with them. They refuse to honor their warranty. The car rattles, electronics go out. Oh and to fix ALL the problems they have the audacity to ask for ten thousand dollars. No way. I hope everyone else has a better experience.
You've been warned! Don't buy it!
I bought this car when gas prices were $4 a gallon in Texas. It looked nice, drove well, got good gas mileage and had very low mileage. I thought it would be a great little car for my 75 mile daily round trip. I paid what I thought was a fair price, and my bank even offered to finance more. Since my purchaser, I have replaced or repaired the following (at 29,000 mi): brakes, alternator, radiator, blinker (and not just bulbs-housing), had major electrical problems, automatic rear passenger door, front passenger seat module (drained battery), CD player no longer works, sunroof just went out last week,drivers seat no longer works, steering control no longer works, another blinker went out . .
Spare a trannie?
This rocket ship has been nothing but trouble. Turbo chirping, replace torque converter, replace trannie (68000), replace trannie computer, replace motor on driver's seat. This car has had factory service and was never abused, just driven. Would never own another Benz. Look forward to turning it in at lease end. It's in the shop now. Maybe they should just keep it !
Even rush hour is fun!
I knew the C32 was an awesome performance car. What I didn't fully appreciate was the ability to handle "everyday" driving so well, and then exhibit outstanding performance on command. No compromises! It transitions magnificently from daily driver to exhilarating fun weekend car. The AMG transmission is truly outstanding.
To be young again!
Wish I was 25 again and had this car. Who would think old old man's Mercedes could eat unsuspecting Camaro/Mustangs for lunch. Most of them won't even look at you at a stop light because who would race a Mercedes? When the light goes green and you wave Bye-Bye, it is such a trip. Is the car perfect? No. But I have never seen one yet that is. Is the car FUN to drive? ABSOLUTELY!!!
