Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG2122
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/410.0 mi.311.6/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG2122
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.3 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5800 rpm185 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.177.4 in.
Curb weight3316 lbs.3250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Black
  • Gray
