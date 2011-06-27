Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|311.6/410.0 mi.
|311.6/426.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|195 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|200 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 5800 rpm
|185 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.2 ft.
|35.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front hip room
|50.9 in.
|50.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.8 in.
|32.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.4 in.
|177.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3316 lbs.
|3250 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|105.9 in.
|Width
|67.7 in.
|67.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons