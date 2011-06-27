Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Very nice Car. Fantastic deal. harleymyk , 02/10/2015 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Good amount of power, which is especially impressive at lower speeds. Very quiet, velvet smooth, and handles just fine on winding canyon roads. Small on the outside and a breeze to park. Love the luxury appointments and standard technology: rain sensing windshield wiper controls, power memory seats, and even a buzzer that goes off if it thinks you are getting drowsy. Plenty of room in the back seat for at least two adults. With the back seats folded down I can toss my bike in without taking off the front tire. The car is a little bit rough going over bumps, especially in the back seat. This may be partially due to the stiffness of the run flat tires. Wind noise is average. You probably should not buy this car as your only vehicle. The 70-110 mile range works for me because I rarely drive more than 60 miles in a day and we have 2 other cars. Update 2018: We traded in our leased 2014 for a new 2016 B250e to lease. It is just the same except for minor features and technology. My only problem is that the implementation of Android Auto is very flakey (Apple Carplay seems to work okay so far). Update 2019: Software update of Android Auto Apple CarPlay eliminated the problems. Now it is just slow to start and sometimes requires being plugged in a second time, just at the start. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No more gas!! mrsr0binson , 07/31/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Got the B class when my GLK lease ended. I have loved the GLK but hated paying for gas. I was spending over $200 on gas each month (I used the "good stuff" 91). So far tooling around for "free" (free charging station at work) has been awesome! Back to the B Class. What a treat! I like cooling/heating the car before I get in (up to 15min) and silently getting on the road. I had a prius before the GLK and hated when the engine would kick in at stop lights or when you went above 15mph (or so, I don't remember). Awesome sound system (I have the multi-media package). Voice command is greatly improved. Plus it is a Mercedes what else needs to be said about the quality of the car? Report Abuse

Love this car! rickc7 , 01/10/2015 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I've been driving my B class electric for 2 months now. I truly enjoy every time I get in this car. It is surprisingly quick off the line and passing on the highway. Okay, it's not a Tesla S, but it is a great car for half the price (the battery and motor are from Tesla). Mine has the Range package which includes the range extender (haven't used it yet), the heated windshield, the Harmon-Kardon sound system and the extra sound-proofing insulation in the doors and roof. This makes it a very quiet car. The sound system is much better than any car I've ever owned (may be partly due to the lack of engine noise). I drive it every day for commuting. UPDATE: have now been driving this car for over 2 years and still love it. Off the line it's very quick, overall it's quiet, very spacious, elegant and comfortable inside. gets much farther on a charge (100 mi) than my girlfriend's Leaf (60-70 mi). The only downside is the lack of a DC fast charge port. I'm hoping MB will increase the range and add DC FC capability. Update: Still love this car-it is a blast to drive. Easily gets 100 miles per charge. Lease will be up in a few months and would love to get another one, but disappointed MB hasn't come out with a longer range version. I may have to go with the Bolt or the rumored 200 mile Leaf, but I know they don't have the MB quality. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

A great value, despite being anomalous for M-B USA Brian Smith , 01/04/2016 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful These vehicles have commonly been leased/sold at considerable discounts to MSRP in low volume. Compared to the M-B vehicles offered at similar MSRP that we have driven as dealer loaners, such as the C-class and the GLA/GLC, the B-class is better appointed inside for couples or families, and is much less costly to own and operate. This is our first electric vehicle, and our first Mercedes-Benz. We were attracted, in large part, due to its safety, performance, interior room, and the fact that it doesn't have an "electric car" outward appearance. A set of BBS RX wheels further eliminated the "electric car" look. The fact that the B-class is sold in various configurations worldwide, and the Tesla-sourced motor abetted our confidence in selecting the electric drive U.S. version. After 2 years, we are still very happy with the B-class and our decision, we are more educated about electric vehicles, and we would repeat the decision similarly, perhaps with the exception of insisting upon the range extender package to ameliorate our sub-freezing use of the vehicle and to better accommodate longer weekend getaway trips. Information risk was higher than average at the time of purchase, but the choice of the B-class over competing electric vehicles (and not in relation to any other M-B product) has proven to be a good selection. Understated value may be the theme here, and I'm glad we were able to spot it. Many of the benefits of the B-class over other electric vehicles are not those that are easily represented in comparison charts, just as many operating benefits of electric vehicles are not easily represented in comparison charts. If M-B revamped this model, or produced another electric vehicle at or below $65,000 MSRP, we'd be in the market. In the meantime, we'll be watching the used market prices as these vehicles come off-lease. Sometimes the dealer attempts to charge for the periodic battery dessicant changes, which are in fact warranty items for the 2014 year model we have, but they have always adjusted bills after being presented the correct information. The first service part was been the charge port door latch, which intermittently failed to latch closed, and was replaced under warranty. The second was related to the recall of the motor drive ECU, after an intermittent transmission warning light was not resolved by firmware updates, also covered under warranty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse