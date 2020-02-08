Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
Pros & Cons
- Good acceleration
- Quiet, stylish interior
- Nice slate of options
- Cruising range is no better than that of less expensive EVs
- Stiff, short-legged ride quality
- Pricey options list
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Eco-friendly and utility are two words you don't often find in the same sentence, unless that sentence happens to be about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e.
There's a simple reason for this juxtaposition. Namely this compact electric vehicle (EV) combines a true zero-emissions powertrain with a usefully spacious interior than can comfortably carry four people or a lot of cargo.
The B250e (formerly known as the B-Class Electric) is propelled by a 132-kilowatt electric motor fed by 28-kWh lithium-ion battery, and all these components are supplied by Tesla Motors. The combination gives the car an operating range of 84 miles, which is a useful amount though no different than many other EVs. Said battery pack can be recharged in 30 hours from a standard 110-volt wall outlet or 3.5 hours with a dedicated 240-volt charging station. Acceleration is impressive, in spite of the fact that the heavy powertrain leads the B250e to tip the scales at nearly 4,000 pounds.
Step into the five-passenger cabin and you’ll find good head- and legroom front and rear, although the backseat's center position is only suitable for kids under 10. The B250e's cargo hold is spacious and has a flat load floor because the battery pack is located beneath the floor.
The B250e has a few unexpected downsides considering the Mercedes badge it wears, and these include very firm seats and hard-plastic dashboard trim. Many features that you would expect to be standard equipment are instead optional. All this is a reminder that the B-Class is a simple utility package in Europe, and it has much the same personality even with an EV powertrain.
Though the Mercedes B250e's utility sets it apart from the EV crowd except for the Ford C-Max Energi, there are plenty of other all-electric models from which to choose. We particularly like the four-door utility of the futuristic BMW i3, not to mention its stylish interior, cutting-edge carbon-fiber construction, and superior efficiency and performance. The Volkswagen e-Golf offers similar room inside and agreeable driving dynamics. More mainstream choices such as the Ford Focus Electric and the Nissan Leaf also serve up many of the same strengths at lower price points.
That said, there are few models on the market that offer a better blend of eco-friendliness and amiable around-town utility than the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric, and the package drives very well.
Standard safety features on the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, active front head restraints, forward collision warning and mitigation including automated braking, and a drowsy driver warning system.
The standard Mbrace system includes automatic collision notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle location. A rearview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system are both available as options.
During Edmunds testing, a B250e came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, a few feet longer than average for an electric car.
Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive models
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e comes in just one configuration: a four-door hatchback with seating for five passengers.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated windshield, automatic wipers, air-conditioning, keyless entry, premium vinyl upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with four-way power lumbar support, seat memory settings for up to three drivers, 60/40-split folding rear seats, cruise control, forward collision mitigation, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, 7-inch display screen, Mercedes' COMAND interface and Mbrace emergency communications, and an audio system with a USB port and HD radio. Also standard is a deep-charging mode for the battery that makes it possible to eke out a few extra miles between recharges.
Most options are grouped into packages. The Electric Blue Interior package includes top-stitched blue and gray vinyl upholstery and dash and door trim. The Interior package bundles leather upholstery, heated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, and top-stitched vinyl dash and door trim. The Premium 1 package gets you radar-based regenerative braking (which adjusts the amount of regenerative braking effect based on traffic conditions), keyless entry and ignition, and satellite radio. The Premium 2 package adds high-intensity bi-xenon headlights, auto-dimming driver-side and inside mirrors, a universal garage door opener, an 8-inch video screen display and a Harman Kardon audio system. The Premium 3 package gets you a rearview camera, the COMAND navigation system with voice controls, in-dash CD/DVD player, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration capabilities, and five years of satellite traffic and weather services.
Stand-alone options include a Smartphone Integration System package with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto functionality, heated front seats, genuine wood trim, multicolor ambient lighting, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring system and automated parallel parking. Mercedes-Benz also offers a trio of Mbrace system enhancements: Connect, Concierge and Entertain. Connect features remote locking and diagnostics, a vehicle finder for parking situations, and a host of smartphone-based services such as movie showtimes and airline flight information. Concierge includes traffic, weather and turn-by-turn navigation guidance. And Entertain offers a variety of streaming radio and music services.
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e is powered by a front-mounted 132-kilowatt electric motor connected to a lithium-ion battery pack mounted beneath the floor. The motor's output, which translates to 177 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque, is delivered to the front wheels.
The EPA estimated range for the B250e is 84 miles, a figure that translates to 85 mpge (miles per gallon equivalent) in the city and 82 mpge on the highway. The standard range-extending feature gives the car an additional 15 miles of range, but Mercedes recommends that you use it only occasionally to prevent premature battery degradation.
Recharging can take anywhere from 30 hours on standard 110-volt household current to 3.5 hours with a 240-volt charging station. The EPA rates the B250e's efficiency at 40 kWh of electric power used for 100 miles of driving. For comparison, the BMW i3 has a rating of just 27 kWh per 100 miles. In other words, the B-Class uses a lot more juice to go the same number of miles.
During Edmunds testing, a B-Class Electric sprinted from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 6.7 seconds. That's about 2 seconds quicker than the average electric vehicle, not to mention 1.2 seconds faster than the official Mercedes-Benz claim. The only EVs we've tested that are quicker are the BMW i3 (6.6 seconds) and the Tesla Model S (4.4 seconds).
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
From behind the steering wheel, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e exhibits the traits we've come to expect from electric cars, like snappy acceleration right off the line, which is all the more impressive considering the car's 3,900-pound curb weight. Switching between the available driving modes and brake regeneration settings gives you the chance to fine-tune the car's performance along a continuum that ranges from energy efficient to sporty. There's enough power to haul a full load of people or cargo.
Speaking of adjustable regenerative braking, it can be manually controlled via the three-position steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, or it can be left in the radar-based fully autonomous mode that works by sensing the traffic in front of you and dialing in the proper amount of regeneration for conditions. Best of all, the regenerative braking has a natural feel to it without the quirky surging feeling so common to such systems.
The car's short-travel suspension delivers a firm ride quality that can get a little wearisome. Though it's not a problem on short hops, we have to say we'd expect better from a vehicle car in this price range. This utility vehicle drives with excellent refinement, plus it can carry a lot of stuff for a useful number of miles, yet it also always reminds you that utility remains the underlying message.
Interior
Inside the cabin, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e offers decent headroom for anyone who isn't taller than average. There's also adult-sized legroom in the backseat, which is not something a lot of compact EVs can claim. The seats are a little too firm for us, and this might ultimately make you glad this car has only 80-some miles of cruising range per charge.
The noticeably hushed passenger cabin features the stylish good looks you'd expect from a Mercedes. Nevertheless, the abundance of hard plastics is disappointing, though this can be remedied by opting for the available leather upholstery and genuine wood trim. The screen for COMAND system that is perched atop the dash looks like a last-minute "where can we put this?" addition rather than something carefully integrated into the existing design.
One strong suit is the size of the cargo hold, with a generous 21.6 cubic feet of room behind the rear seats. Fold down the rear seatbacks, and the available space more than doubles to a very healthy 51.4 cubic feet.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- electrical system
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mercedes quality, solid construction, good performance and utility, fun to drive, and great value on the used market. The only down sides are limited range by present day standards, and a charge rate that maxes out at Level-2, which is about 3.5-hours at best. The B250e is perfect for around town transportation, and there is an upside of the limited range, a small drive battery is lighter and will be much less expensive when it's time for replacement. If you are considering buying one of these, make certain that the 8-year/100k mile drive battery warranty is certified by a Mercedes Benz franchised dealer as valid; important because an annual and free of charge battery check by an M-B dealer is required to maintain the warranty. If one annual battery check is missed, the warranty is no longer valid and can't be reinstated.
We loved the first which b250 (in white) that I bought for my wife, she turned around a month later and brought me the blue one. We had a Tesla Model 3 on order, but after seeing the stellar Mercedes quality versus a TSLA build, and the exceptional service from our dealer, the b's were a no brainer !
Features & Specs
|B 250e 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MPG
|85 city / 82 hwy
|Seats 5
|1-speed direct drive
|Electric
|177 hp @ 0 rpm
Is the Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive a good car?
Is the Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive reliable?
Is the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive?
The least-expensive 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive is the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive B 250e 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,900.
Other versions include:
- B 250e 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $39,900
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive?
More about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
If you're looking for a compact electric vehicle (EV) that can be used as a short-distance commuter or family car and can handle a trip to Costco, look no further than the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e.
Formerly known simply as the B-Class Electric, the 2017 B250e is powered by a Tesla-supplied 132-kilowatt electric motor, fed by a 28-kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery pack itself can be recharged in 30 hours from a standard 110-volt wall outlet or 3.5 hours with a dedicated 240-volt charging station. The powerplant will allow you a range of 87 miles. That's a useful range, though not an improvement over other EVs. The highlight of this powertrain is that acceleration is actually quite impressive given the car weighs close to 4,000 pounds.
Inside, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e's five-passenger cabin offers decent headroom, while legroom is satisfactory both in the front and rear seats. Be mindful, though, that the middle seat in the back can only accommodate a child younger than 10 years of age. Without passengers, cargo space is abundant, and the B-Class should be able to handle larger shopping excursions with no problem.
Though Mercedes-Benz is generally synonymous with luxury, the B250e focuses more on practicality. The standard seats are more firm than plush, and the dashboard trim is made of plastic. Leather upholstery and wood interior trim are available as upgrades for buyers looking for a more traditional Mercedes-Benz feel. Many items you'd expect as standard in a Mercedes are sold optionally instead, such as keyless entry. The B-Class has historically been a utilitarian vehicle (don't forget that Mercedes-Benz also sells cargo vans), and the B250e in its base spec shows that history.
The B250e does not come with a selection of trims but rather one base trim from which you can add options and packages. The Mercedes comes standard with everything you'd expect but nothing unexpected, while the options for 2017 have added an Electric Blue interior, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and 4G LTE data speed for in-car internet.
Despite some shortcomings, the B250e is still a practical, useful electric vehicle — and one with a Mercedes-Benz badge at that. When you add the quick acceleration and spread of options available, it's easy to see why this would be an easy decision for some. If the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e sounds right for you, Edmunds can help you choose the right options and find the best price.
