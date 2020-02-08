Overall rating

Eco-friendly and utility are two words you don't often find in the same sentence, unless that sentence happens to be about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e.

There's a simple reason for this juxtaposition. Namely this compact electric vehicle (EV) combines a true zero-emissions powertrain with a usefully spacious interior than can comfortably carry four people or a lot of cargo.

The B250e (formerly known as the B-Class Electric) is propelled by a 132-kilowatt electric motor fed by 28-kWh lithium-ion battery, and all these components are supplied by Tesla Motors. The combination gives the car an operating range of 84 miles, which is a useful amount though no different than many other EVs. Said battery pack can be recharged in 30 hours from a standard 110-volt wall outlet or 3.5 hours with a dedicated 240-volt charging station. Acceleration is impressive, in spite of the fact that the heavy powertrain leads the B250e to tip the scales at nearly 4,000 pounds.

Step into the five-passenger cabin and you’ll find good head- and legroom front and rear, although the backseat's center position is only suitable for kids under 10. The B250e's cargo hold is spacious and has a flat load floor because the battery pack is located beneath the floor.

The B250e has a few unexpected downsides considering the Mercedes badge it wears, and these include very firm seats and hard-plastic dashboard trim. Many features that you would expect to be standard equipment are instead optional. All this is a reminder that the B-Class is a simple utility package in Europe, and it has much the same personality even with an EV powertrain.

Though the Mercedes B250e's utility sets it apart from the EV crowd except for the Ford C-Max Energi, there are plenty of other all-electric models from which to choose. We particularly like the four-door utility of the futuristic BMW i3, not to mention its stylish interior, cutting-edge carbon-fiber construction, and superior efficiency and performance. The Volkswagen e-Golf offers similar room inside and agreeable driving dynamics. More mainstream choices such as the Ford Focus Electric and the Nissan Leaf also serve up many of the same strengths at lower price points.

That said, there are few models on the market that offer a better blend of eco-friendliness and amiable around-town utility than the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric, and the package drives very well.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250e include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, active front head restraints, forward collision warning and mitigation including automated braking, and a drowsy driver warning system.

The standard Mbrace system includes automatic collision notification, roadside assistance and stolen vehicle location. A rearview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system are both available as options.

During Edmunds testing, a B250e came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, a few feet longer than average for an electric car.