2016 McLaren 570S models

The 2016 McLaren 570S is the first vehicle in the company's new Sport Series line and currently is available only as a two-seat coupe. A more touring-oriented version called the 570GT joins the 570S for the 2017 model year, and features a panoramic glass roof and a rear luggage hatch for accessing additional storage space behind the seats. The "Club Sport" 540C model, a more stripped-down version of the 570S that you may come across on the company's website, is not currently available in the U.S.

The 570S, even in its most basic form, isn't very basic at all. There are lightweight forged 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, carbon-ceramic brake discs, McLaren Brake-Steer technology, full LED lighting front and rear, three modes of electronically adaptive suspension and powertrain calibration, auto engine stop-start, a leather interior, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch color touchscreen infotainment system, satellite navigation, Bluetooth, one auxiliary and three USB inputs, Sirius Satellite Radio and HD radio, WiFi tethering, parking sensors, a rearview camera and an eight-speaker stereo system.

Diving into the options menu, a few packages rise to the top. For those who subscribe to a high carbon-fiber diet, there are two exterior treatment packages that bundle small (door mirror casing, side air intakes) and large (aero blades, side skirts, rear diffuser) features and convert them to gloss-finished carbon fiber. A carbon-fiber interior package dresses the cabin with satin finish pieces, which include door inserts, center tunnel walls, steering wheel spokes and gearshift paddles, door and lower console switches, as well as the touchscreen surround. The Lux package includes power-adjustable heated memory seats, a power-adjustable steering column, a 12-speaker, 1,280-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system and soft-close doors. All of the above options can be ordered à la carte, though the packages provide a nice discount over ordering them individually.

In the hardware department, an optional sports exhaust is available and can be done up in a black stealth finish. The Nose Lift option gives you the ability to raise the ride height for additional ramp and driveway clearance, which is an invaluable feature given any low-hanging carbon bits. There are two additional forged wheel options (a lighter-weight five-spoke and super lightweight 10-spoke), with all three wheel choices available in silver, stealth or diamond-cut finishes.

Additional stand-alone interior options include two upgraded Napa leather trims, as well as a Napa/Alcantara combination trim. You may also specify door sills finished in leather, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and leather or Alcantara headlining. For those with racetrack intentions for their 570S, McLaren offers an onboard GPS track telemetry system to record and analyze lap times, with a three-camera option that captures footage from the front and rear bumpers, while a third covers all the action within the cabin.

In addition to the standard catalog of options, McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the bespoke division of company, is available to fulfill additional requests. Items like a full carbon-fiber front splitter, rear bumper and roof are common upgrades, and we're told that no paint color is off the table, as long as you can furnish a small example. If you've ever dreamed of owning a one-of-one factory sports car, McLaren can make it happen.

