All Arturas have new powertrain mounts and retuned suspension software, all designed to make the Spider (and coupe) stiffer and more agile. Interestingly, the Spider requires no additional body strengthening compared to the coupe — cutting off the roof is normally a nightmare for body rigidity — and in fact, the convertible only has a 136-pound weight penalty over the hardtop. That's, like, one thin friend.

Bliss in the Alps

Blasting up French mountainsides, the Artura is absolutely superb. Keeping the powertrain in its Sport or Track setting ensures the V6 is always on boil, with the e-motor ready to supplement torque as needed while the turbos spool up. The engine revs higher than you think, all the way up to 8,500 rpm. And if you're the type of person who shifts by sound while using the big carbon-fiber steering-wheel-mounted paddles, I won't fault you for accidentally short-shifting. This engine winds up with a high-pitched roar that'll make you think you're running out of gear, but the rev ceiling is a lot higher than you think. A quick glance at the tach will confirm you're pulling the right paddle at 6,000 rpm more often than not. Keep your foot in the throttle. Trust me, the sound and fury of that extra 2,500 rpm is worth it.

The suspension's most hardcore Track mode continues to feel a little stiff for street use, especially on more pockmarked sections of cute little French towns tucked quaintly into the Alps. Staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires (a $1,750 option over the standard P Zeroes), which are also unfriendly to haggard surfaces. But at least the carbon-ceramic brakes are easy to modulate at lower speeds, which isn't often the case. Don't look for any regenerative braking action in this hybrid, though; the Artura does not use a brake-by-wire setup.